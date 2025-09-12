Fleury to Penguins, Kaprizov’s List, Hart to Oilers, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a PTO. Is this an NHL comeback, or just a special goodbye to an icon in that city? Meanwhile, rumors that the Minnesota Wild asked Kirill Kaprizov for a trade list appear to be premature. Finally, the five players involved in the Hockey Canada scandal are cleared to return to the NHL. Are teams already looking, and would Carter Hart and the Edmonton Oilers be a perfect match?

Marc-Andre Fleury Returns to Penguins for Preseason Homecoming

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract, marking a special homecoming during preseason. Fleury will practice with the team on September 26 and play parts of the preseason exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27, getting a chance to say goodbye to a fan base that was there as he got his NHL start and turned into an elite NHL netminder.

Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a PTO (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas described the return as a “full-circle moment,” highlighting Fleury’s impact on the team, the city, and its fans. This PTO is not a comeback to the NHL but a celebration of Fleury’s storied career in Pittsburgh. Will this lead to chatter about a possible NHL return? Perhaps, but it’s likely Fleury squashes those rumors when he speaks for the first time about this PTO signing.

5 Hockey Canada Players Cleared: Hart to Oilers?

The NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement regarding the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod. The players will remain suspended until December 1, 2025, but may begin signing NHL contracts starting October 15. The NHLPA considers the matter closed, and no appeal is expected.

Related: NHL Bandwagon Guide: Who to Follow During the 2025-26 Season?

McLeod, Hart, Dube, and Foote are unrestricted free agents and can negotiate with any NHL team. They may begin team conditioning on November 15, with eligibility to play in NHL games resuming December 1. Formenton has signed a short-term deal in Switzerland, leaving his NHL plans uncertain.

While fans and media have speculated about teams like the Edmonton Oilers pursuing Carter Hart to address goaltending needs, no signings are imminent. Any potential acquisition must comply with the timeline: no contracts before October 15 and no on-ice activity before mid-November. There was some talk on Thursday that Edmonton should invite Hart to camp on a PTO, but it is believed that the non-conditioning rules would prohibit teams from using PTOs to get an early look at any of the players.

Was Kaprizov Asked for a Trade List?

Rumors about Kirill Kaprizov’s future with the Minnesota Wild intensified on Thursday after reports suggested the team asked him for a trade list following his rejection of an eight-year, $16 million-per-season offer.

While this would imply the Wild are preparing for a potential trade, multiple sources, including GM Bill Guerin, Cam Robinson, and Michael Russo, pushed back, calling the report premature or inaccurate.

Kaprizov’s full no-move clause limits the team’s options, meaning any trade would require his approval. His contract remains unresolved, and Elliotte Friedman speculates Kaprizov may be holding out for a historic deal, keeping his future in Minnesota uncertain. The Wild are still confident they can get something done, but any reports of them asking for his trade list appear to be untrue.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter