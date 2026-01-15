Blues’ Extension With Mailloux Reinforces Commitment But Establishes His Runway

The St. Louis Blues re-signed defenseman Logan Mailloux to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday (Jan. 13). The 22-year-old is playing in his first season with the Blue Note since being acquired over the summer in a trade that surprised Blues fans. The young defenseman is still finding his footing in the NHL, but the small extension shows the organization is reinforcing its commitment to him. At the same time, it shows the runway the organization is allowing.

The Shocking Trade

On July 1 of last summer, the Blues acquired Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade that sent young scorer Zachary Bolduc to the Habs. The move surprised many, as Bolduc had scored 19 goals in 2024-25 and was seemingly part of the Blues’ long-term future.

However, the reasoning for the trade makes sense. The Blues had a surplus of young forwards, and still do, and needed a young, offensive-minded, right-handed defenseman. Mailloux clearly fit that description based on his performance in other leagues, including an 18-goal season in the Greater Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20.

While Mailloux had only eight games of NHL action at the time of the trade, general manager Doug Armstrong clearly saw long-term potential, thus trading away a 19-goal scorer for a young project with promise.

Growing Pains

Mailloux’s first season in a Blue Note uniform has had its growing pains. The Ontario native has played in 32 games, recording a goal and an assist while posting a minus-21 rating. When he is on the ice, the team is more likely to give up a goal than to score one. Furthermore, his expected goals share (xG%) is at 44.42, which is not much higher than it was earlier in the season.

Mailloux even spent time in the American Hockey League after being sent to the minors in November. He only played in five games (scoring two goals) before he was recalled to the Blues.

Reinforced Commitment

The Blues are only a handful of points out of a playoff spot at the moment. At the same time, they are only a handful of points away from having the worst record in hockey. The remainder of the season could go either way.

Regardless of the season’s direction, Mailloux will be part of the team’s lineup consistently. He will get his opportunities to showcase his abilities and grow as a player. This is what the organization anticipated coming into the season. Even if the team was in a better position in the standings, Mailloux was going to get time in the lineup.

Chicago Blackhawks center Colton Dach fights against St. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The extension shows the Blues are sticking with that plan and intend to do so next season. By giving him this extension, the Blues are buying out one year of Mailloux’s restricted free agency. This protects him from being tendered an offer sheet, something the front office is familiar with.

It is also possible that Mailloux will take on an expanded role with the team before the season is over. The Blues have been the subject of trade talks, with defenseman Justin Faulk being a name consistently included. Should Faulk be traded, Mailloux could get moved to the second defensive pairing, taking Faulk’s place. This could also open the door for Mailloux to get time on the power play, an opportunity to showcase his offensive potential.

Mailloux’s Runway

The extension protects Mailloux from an offer sheet. It also shows how much runway he is being given to show he is a long-term option on defense. He has a season and a half to prove his value. This is enough time, considering Mailloux will be a regular in the team’s lineup moving forward. As we mentioned earlier, that role could be extended if Faulk is traded.

If the 2026-27 season ends and Mailloux has not shown he is part of the team’s future, the organization can choose not to tender him a contract or at least keep him on in a more minor role. He will still be a restricted free agent, so the Blues will retain his rights and have more flexibility with what they want to do.

If the 2026-27 season ends and Mailloux is showing he is part of the team’s future, they can sign him to a bridge deal to protect him from the offer sheet and continue to evaluate his progress.

The following season and a half are important for Mailloux. The Blues have shown they are committed to him as a possible part of their future, but the time is now for Mailloux to show that he is. It is “sink or swim” time for the young defenseman.

Low Risk, High Reward

The Blues have very little to lose in this situation. They are not committed to a lot of money for Mailloux, nor are they committed to how long they keep him. For a retooling team, this is a safe, yet practical, situation. They can give Mailloux the runway to showcase his potential without sacrificing cap space or term.

Mailloux will be an interesting player to watch moving forward. Whether he pans out or not remains to be seen. However, the Blues have reinforced their commitment to him. Now it is his turn to run with it.