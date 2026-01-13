3 Trade Deadline Targets for the Columbus Blue Jackets

After firing head coach Dean Evason on Monday, the Columbus Blue Jackets have made it clear they are not interested in a rebuild. With the trade deadline approaching, Columbus is in a tricky position. Either they will spend money and assets to make a push despite sitting last in the Metropolitan Division, or they will become sellers and try to recoup assets ahead of free agency and the draft.

Here are three players that the Blue Jackets could target. One is an easy flip, one might be a long shot at a hometown discount, and one fills a need the team must address.

Joonas Korpisalo

The Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo could both benefit from a reunion at this point. Columbus could swap goaltenders with the Boston Bruins, Korpisalo for Elvis Merzlikins and some picks with salary cap relief for the Bruins as well.

Boston traded for Korpisalo when they swapped goaltenders with the Ottawa Senators two summers ago, but the move really hasn’t worked out. With Jeremy Swayman as the clear-cut starter and Korpisalo struggling, they may be willing to flip him for another backup and see if a reset works for everyone.

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

The Blue Jackets would also love a new face to back up Jet Greaves. Without Greaves in the crease this season, it has been tough for the Blue Jackets to stay in games. Korpisalo has not been the same player since he left Columbus, but he excelled there and would be arriving at a discount.

Korpisalo spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Blue Jackets before he was traded to the LA Kings in his eighth campaign. He has yet to post a season with a save percentage above .900 since he left, but a return to the team that gave him his start might help.

If Korpisalo can revitalize his career with the Blue Jackets, it would take a lot of pressure off Greaves and give him a chance to rest and be in peak form for a final stretch run.

Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood has been a standout performer on a struggling Vancouver Canucks team that has quickly fallen out of playoff contention. Sherwood will likely be dealt before the trade deadline, and coming home to Columbus, where he was born and raised, might be the perfect landing spot.

He has shown his ability to score this season, with 17 goals in 44 games, after scoring 43 goals in his first 265 games before this season. He could be a nice fit on the second or third line if the Blue Jackets decide to move on from Boone Jenner.

The Athletic: What can trade target Kiefer Sherwood offer NHL teams? The risks, the rewards … by @shaynagoldman_



The Columbus native has been among the NHL's top trade targets for months nowhttps://t.co/TnxkZ9drTy — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 12, 2026

His high shooting percentage might be a bit on the lucky side, but right now, all Columbus should be thinking about is that he’s scoring. He would also bring a bit of physicality that the team is missing. He is second in the NHL in hits with 210, and he plays the type of two-way game that the Blue Jackets are desperately missing late in games when they are protecting a lead.

Sherwood is also good on the power play, with six power-play goals this season, and would be an additional presence for the opposition to worry about outside of Kirill Marchenko.

Justin Faulk

The biggest hole on the roster is on defense. Acquiring Justin Faulk would add depth to the blue line that would allow some players to play fewer minutes late in games. Faulk is a big-bodied veteran and a solid puck-moving defenseman who can impact the game both ways.

He has 11 goals through 46 games this season, and with the St. Louis Blues near the bottom of the Western Conference, they might be willing to part with him for some prospects and/or picks to retool for next season.

Justin Faulk is the number one target for all GMs that are going to strengthen defense on two ways at the trade deadline#NHL pic.twitter.com/65R753ahGY — Benchrates (@benchrates) December 29, 2025

Faulk knows how to play within a system, which is what new Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness will demand from his players. He could also be a leader in a room that is struggling to find leadership.

If Jenner is shipped off to a contender, Faulk would have a steadying effect on the Blue Jackets’ blue line with offensive upside. His contract is not too expensive for Columbus to take on, and he would fill a big need.

Regardless of how the Blue Jackets’ next few games play out, management will have some major decisions ahead. If they decide to make a major push, these three players would be huge additions to a roster that really wants to turn their season around.