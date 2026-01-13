Sabres Need to Aggressively Pursue Kiefer Sherwood

The last time we saw the Buffalo Sabres, they were losing a spirited affair with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. While not ideal, it was just their second loss in their last 15 games, an insane run given the state of the franchise in the months (and several years) prior.

Though the Sabres had put together a short winning streak beforehand, the move to fire embattled general manager Kevyn Adams and hire the experienced Jarmo Kekalainen seems to have been a turning point for the franchise.

Though the exciting news has since been released about the city hosting the 2026 NHL Draft, the Sabres no doubt have the draft at the back of their minds. Instead, Kekalainen has a few important decisions to make. One of them should be aggressively pursuing Vancouver Canucks pending free agent Kiefer Sherwood.

Why the Sabres Need Sherwood

To understand the need for Sherwood, we need to step back about a month or so. In early December, the Sabres were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Missing the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season seemed all but certain. The change in management came, and the Sabres couldn’t lose. They ripped off 10 straight wins and 13 of 14 before falling to the Panthers.

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood checks Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Sabres now sit in a tie for the second Wild Card spot. Maintaining momentum is crucial, and the Sabres are not without holes in their lineup. Depth on the back end is critical, but an impactful forward who can add toughness and scoring is something that has been sought for years.

That is where Sherwood comes into the equation. He led the NHL a season ago with 462 and is second to Minnesota’s Yakov Trenin this season with 210. Just as importantly, he has 17 goals after getting off to a torrid start, just two shy of last year’s career-high of 19 goals.

Sherwood plays with tenacity, physicality, and has more than shown the ability to finish after finally becoming a full-time NHL regular at 28 years old. Factor in his $1.5 million cap hit and it’s easy to see why he is at the top of many trade boards heading into the deadline.

For the Sabres, Sherwood would be a fantastic fit. Look at the impact a similar player, Josh Doan, has had. While Doan might have better physical gifts, he and Sherwood share a similar tenacity. Sherwood is more physical and adds enough punch that he could be a valuable addition to the middle six. Given the offensive inconsistencies of guys like Zach Benson and the irregular availability of Jason Zucker, Sherwood would provide a boost while giving head coach Lindy Ruff the gift of flexibility.

Above all else, it would give the Sabres some more snarl. Doan has provided that minus the hitting element, and the Sabres don’t have anyone above the fourth line that provides anything close to that level of physicality. Sherwood would be a nice fit with a Sabres lineup that has shown more tenacity this season than in recent years.

What Would it Cost?

Sherwood is intriguing because he’s clearly found his offensive touch, is a strong forechecker, and provides a physical edge. That said, he’s 30 years old and that kind of playing style doesn’t translate to longevity. Of course, at $1.5 million – and probably under $5 million to retain for the next few seasons – he’s quite affordable.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

All that said, the dynamic changes because of the Sabres situation. If this were any other team, finding the right price would be key. Not that the Sabres should mortgage the future, but they should be a bit more willing to part with a pick or prospect to get over the hump and back into the postseason for the first time in a generation.

Vancouver is reportedly asking for a first-round pick, but that feels steep. If the Sabres could get them to take a 2027 pick – when the Sabres are theoretically a Wild-Card-or-better team – it would soften the blow of giving up a first. If a first isn’t in play, a second-round pick and a quality prospect like Anton Wahlberg might get the job done. The Canucks are undoubtedly looking for futures, and the Sabres still have quite a bit of options on that front.

Jarmo Kekalainen Needs to Act Aggressively

Even if Sherwood isn’t in his sights, Kekalainen needs to act aggressively. He has a history of doing so with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it is vital that the Sabres do something to end their playoff drought. This has been their best team since 2022-23, when they last came close to making the playoffs.

Even if Kekalainen makes a move and it falls flat, it would be a positive change for the Sabres and their fans. Seeing the team go for it would be refreshing and signal that ownership is serious about building a winner after all these years.