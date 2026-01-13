Jets’ Miller Out Day-to-Day with Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel.

Miller suffered the apparent leg injury in the first period of Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils when he took an awkward hit from behind into the boards from Arseny Gritsyuk. Gritsyuk was assessed a minor for interference on the play; Miller came on the ice ahead of the start of the second to see if he could play, but went back down the tunnel and did not return.

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller, who has one assist in 15 games this season, was placed on the injured reserve on Monday. Also Monday, the team called up Isaak Phillips from the Manitoba Moose.

“We’re just gonna go, we’re day-to-day here. Obviously he’s not available for the next three games, but we’ll just kind of see where we are. He’s got to get some feel by the end of the week to see what he needs to do and what more needs to be done,” Arniel said Tuesday.

The Jets will host the New York Islanders tonight at Canada Life Centre and look for their third-straight win after their franchise-long 11-game losing streak.