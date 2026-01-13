3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 4-3 Loss to the Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres have been the NHL’s hottest team. Coming into Monday night’s tilt with the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Sabres had won 13 of 14, including their last three games. The Sabres looked to make it four against the champs on Monday in what felt like a statement game.

It was a back-and-forth affair for a bit, with the Sabres taking the champs into the third period tied at 2-2. In the end, the Sabres couldn’t get the job done, dropping just their second game in 15. Here are the biggest takeaways from the 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Third Period Performance Needs to Improve

Even during the winning streak, one of the things that jumped out most about the Sabres is their performance in the third period. Multiple times, the Sabres very nearly blew leads in the third period only to hang up by the skin of their teeth.

Once again, the third period was their undoing on Monday night. Anton Lundell broke the tie midway through the third and A.J. Greer put the game away with an empty netter. Alex Tuch’s 15th of the season came too little, too late.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis looks to make a save against the Edmonton Oilers (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

The Sabres are -7 in goal differential in the third period, sixth-worst in the NHL. If they are going to continue to put together prolonged winning streaks, they have to get better when the game matters most. This is a congested Eastern Conference and every two points matter.

Let’s Talk About the Power Play

The power play, a point of contention in recent seasons, seemed like it might be turning the corner earlier this season. At one point, the Sabres were in the top-half of the league even without Jason Zucker in the lineup for multiple stretches.

Yet here we are, halfway through January, and the Sabres are back to 22nd in the league in power play rate at 17.8%. As a unit, they have scored just one power play goal in their last 10 games going back to Dec. 21. That’s a 1-for-21 clip and it makes a difference in the outcome of games.

If anything, one could look at this all through a positive lens: the Sabres have been playing like a house of fire without a functional power play. If they can get on track, a power play goal could mean an additional win here or there. If they don’t, it could mean another loss where a win would have otherwise been possible.

It Was a Battle

Though this team should be well past the point of moral victories, it feels important to point out the positives. After all, with the way things have gone the past 15 seasons, a little bit of a positive spin is necessary to keep the fanbase from the edge of the cliff.

Having said that, the Sabres were right in this game until the empty net goal. The Sabres won the faceoff battle for once against one of the better groups in the league, out-hit the champs 22-18, and blocked more shots. Then again, they also had twice as many giveaways, which is not ideal.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

The Sabres need to start winning tight games like these if they want to establish themselves as a truly good team. Losses are part of the game but it does feel a bit like the Sabres could have done a few things to swing the tide in their favor.

Massive Three Game Stretch

This is a big week for the Sabres, to say the least. While it is nice to land the NHL Draft, victories over the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and Minnesota Wild would be even better. Given that the Flyers and Canadiens are direct competition for a playoff spot, those games are premium.

We are beyond the sky falling after a Sabres loss. It was said after the 10-game winning streak ended, but the Sabres’ biggest games are the ones following a loss going forward. How they respond is crucial. Will they get back in the win column or let the skid continue? How they respond will mean the difference between a playoff spot and another disappointing season.