Sabres Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Doan, Tuch, 2026 Draft and More

The Buffalo Sabres are currently in the midst of a hot streak as they enter the week of Jan. 12-19, 2026. Sitting in a playoff position with a 24-15-4 record, the team has won 13 of its last 14 games and has turned KeyBank Center into a fortress, winning six straight on home ice.

Historic “Heater” & Playoff Push

The Sabres are arguably the hottest team in the NHL right now. They have won 13 of their last 14 games, a feat the franchise has never accomplished in such a condensed stretch before. This surge has vaulted them into the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference (and 4th in the Atlantic Division with 52 points), creating a raucous atmosphere at home that players like Josh Doan and head coach Lindy Ruff have publicly praised.

The Emergence of Josh Doan

Acquired to fill the void left by the summer trade of JJ Peterka, Josh Doan has been a revelation. He has 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 43 games. His breakout performance is providing critical secondary scoring behind Tage Thompson (41 points).

Alex Tuch’s Contract Situation

Despite the team’s success, the future of star winger Alex Tuch remains a major talking point. Tuch is a pending Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), and rumors persist that the NY Rangers are monitoring him closely. However, with the Sabres firmly in the playoff mix, he is increasingly viewed as an “own rental” rather than a trade chip, though the front office is reportedly using Doan’s emergence as leverage in contract talks.

Hosting the 2026 Draft

Reports confirmed by insiders (including Elliotte Friedman) indicate that it is a “done deal” that Buffalo will host the 2026 NHL Draft. An official announcement is expected soon, marking the draft’s return to Buffalo for the first time since 2016.

Sabres Schedule Jan 12 – 19

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Broadcast Mon, Jan 12 Florida Panthers 7:00 PM KeyBank Center ESPN+, MSG-B Wed, Jan 14 Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 PM KeyBank Center MSG-B Thu, Jan 15 Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM KeyBank Center MSG-B Sat, Jan 17 Minnesota Wild 12:30 PM KeyBank Center MSG-B, FDSNWI

