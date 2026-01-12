Canucks News & Rumours: Demko, Tolopilo, Mancini & Pettersson

Heading into Monday’s contest, both the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens are coming off shutout losses on Saturday night, but that’s about where the similarities end. The Canadiens took a punch on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings and shrugged it off like a team that knows exactly where it stands. The Canucks took one against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it landed a lot heavier.

Montreal’s loss to Detroit wasn’t sharp, but it didn’t rattle them. They’re still in the thick of a three-team fight atop the Atlantic Division, and their body of work over the last month says more than one off-night. Vancouver, on the other hand, seems stuck in a freefall, winless in three games on their road trip and chasing games almost from the opening faceoff every night.

For the Canucks, this is no longer about bouncing back in the standings. It’s about stopping the bleeding, finding their game early, and proving they can play a full sixty minutes without the game slipping away by the second period.

Item One: Another Demko Setback, Same Old Questions

The biggest issue for the Canucks right now isn’t tactical — it’s familiar. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is hurt again. He was pulled against the Maple Leafs, placed on injured reserve the next day, and replaced by another call-up. The Canucks are back in a position they know too well.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

At this point, Demko’s injuries aren’t a one-off. They’ve become part of his resume and the way the season has played out. A month missed earlier this year, multiple lower-body issues over two seasons, and now another interruption just when the team needed stability most.

This isn’t about blame. When healthy, Demko remains the Canucks’ best option. But his absence changes everything. The team hasn’t held a lead since the calendar flipped to 2026 and has trailed by four or more goals in every game on this road trip. Losing a number-one goalie again feels less like bad luck and more like a structural weight.

Demko will miss at least the next four games, starting tonight against the Canadiens. Kevin Lankinen carries the load, with Nikita Tolopilo recalled as backup. Patience and teaching remain the message, but nights like this blur the line between development and damage control.

Item Two: Canucks Call Up Nikita Tolopilo

The Canucks have summoned Tolopilo from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis to back up Lankinen after Demko’s injury. Tolopilo, 25, isn’t new to the NHL; he’s appeared in four games this season, stopping 92 of 101 shots for a 2-1-0 record.

Nikita Tolopilo, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

While his role is primarily to support Lankinen, Vancouver will need him ready to step in if circumstances demand it, adding another layer to an already unsettled goaltending situation.

Item Three: Canucks Shuffle: Mancini Up, Pettersson Down

The Canucks made another roster adjustment Sunday, recalling Victor Mancini from Abbotsford while sending Elias Pettersson the other way. Mancini will return to the NHL for the first time since November, and if he suits up, for the first time since Oct. 26. The 23-year-old has six points (one goal, five assists) in 20 games with Abbotsford this season.

Pettersson heads to the minors after 38 NHL games, where he’s collected one goal, five assists, 21 shots, 42 blocked shots, and 64 hits. The move gives the Canucks a fresh look while shaking up the lineup amid a rough stretch.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

This has been a tough stretch for the Canucks, but it’s not all bleak. The team still has strong pieces — young forwards, skill up the middle, and a goalie in Demko who, when healthy, can steal games. The challenge now is stability: staying competitive when the margin for error is razor-thin, keeping young players learning without letting losses pile up, and finding structure on the road.

If the Canucks can navigate these growing pains, there’s reason to believe this group can show its potential in spurts and, over time, build consistency. Right now, it’s about taking it one game at a time, staying resilient, and making sure the development side of the ledger doesn’t get buried under a string of setbacks.