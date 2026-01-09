3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 5-2 Win Over the Rangers

The Buffalo Sabres are truly embracing the “New Year, New Me” mantra. In the thick of the playoff race once again, the Sabres are fresh off a win over the Vancouver Canucks after having their 10-game winning streak ended in Columbus.

While it was nice to get back in the win column, this brief road trip to the Big Apple to face the New York Rangers was important as the Sabres look to continue to string together winning streaks. In a strong performance, the Sabres walked away with the 5-2 win and head back for five straight games in front of their home crowd.

A Strong 60-Minute Effort

Though the win against the Dallas Stars to make it 10 straight victories may have been the win of the season so far, this was as strong a 60-minute effort as anyone could have hoped for out of the Sabres, especially on the road.

The Sabres grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period, then – on the power play of all things – nipped a Rangers comeback in the bud just a few minutes after Mika Zibanejad made it a one-goal game. When they would have normally folded, the Sabres had a strong third period highlighted by a ridiculous shorthanded goal from Mattias Samuelsson.

The Sabres are playing with a visible confidence that hasn’t been seen in a long, long time. More importantly, it looks like they are actually having fun out there. While it would be nice to not be consistently outshot, it’s hard to complain about what the Sabres have been doing of late.

The Mattias Samuelsson Revenge Tour Continues

Speaking of Samuelsson, his story may be the feel-good story of the season out of Buffalo. After struggling the past few seasons with injuries, he has come to life so far this season and arguably been Buffalo’s best defenseman.

The first thing that jumps out is his revelatory offensive performance. Samuelsson had a goal and an assist on Thursday, including a backbreaker shorthanded goal late in the third period. He already has career-highs across the board and has done so in a fraction of the games.

Samuelsson’s evolution into a rock steady, top-pairing defender has been incredible to see. He is the embodiment of the Sabres this season, someone who had been written off only to rise from the ashes to put on an outstanding performance.

Colten Ellis Has Been a Find

New Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has some interesting decisions to make, especially when it comes to the goaltending situation. Though he may have to make a prospect or two available to take a big swing, the trio of goaltenders has given Kekalainen a few options.

Part of that has to do with the emergence of Colten Ellis. Since being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues back in October, Ellis has looked like a solid addition to the goaltending rotation. He’s 5-3-0 and his numbers – .900 save percentage, 3.10 goals against average – might not look like much but they don’t tell the full story.

Ellis was fantastic on Thursday night against the Rangers, turning aside 30 of 32 shots in all. Though the Sabres have really been selling out defensively to block shots, performances like Ellis’ have been crucial in the Sabres turnaround.

A Complete Turnaround

Though not everything is sunshine and roses – the power play is still a mess, they can’t win faceoffs, they are getting outshot regularly, etc. – there is a completely different feel to this team. The wins are the biggest part, but things have been different right down to how they carry themselves.

Regardless of what happens with the remainder of this season, it has no doubt been great for Sabres fans to really care again. It feels like there is legitimate hope for this franchise for the first time in nearly two decades. Hopefully, the ride will continue for a lot longer.