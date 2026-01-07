NHL Rumors: DeBrusk Talk, New Sherwood Offer, Olympic Trades

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, does Jake DeBrusk represent an interesting trade gamble for an NHL contender? Meanwhile, did the Vancouver Canucks make a new or increased offer to Kiefer Sherwood? If so, why? Finally, could trade action in the NHL pick up immediately following the Olympic roster freeze? One insider believes that might be the way things are trending.

Would a Contender Be Interested in Jake DeBrusk?

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato recently floated Jake DeBrusk as a name that playoff contenders should at least explore via trade. The 29-year-old winger is in Year 2 of a seven-year deal carrying a $5.5 million cap hit, and while his season in Vancouver has been uneven, he’s got a lot that Stanley Cup-contending teams might like.

Related: NHL Rumors: Shesterkin Injury, Oilers Cap Dump, Flames For Sale Sign

DeBrusk went through a rough stretch with one goal in 17 games and was even scratched earlier this week, raising questions about his future with the team. However, that may be jumping the gun as he’s coming off a 28-goal season and owns 27 goals in 86 career playoff games.

DeBrusk controls his future with a full no-movement clause through 2026-27, but the right contender could tempt him. His cap hit is manageable with the salary cap set to rise, even if the remaining term is a bit longer than some might like.

For clubs with room and patience, DeBrusk represents a calculated gamble and it would be intriguing to see what kind of package could pry him out of Vancouver.

Did the Canucks Make Another Offer to Sherwood?

Following somewhat confusing reports about whether an official extension offer was ever made to Kiefer Sherwood by the Canucks, CHEK-TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks’ not only offered a deal, but potentially upped it.

He believes the latest offer is in the 4- to 5-year range, worth an AAV of over $4 million.

One thing Elliotte Friedman pointed out was that any numbers that might have been exchanged were balked at by Sherwood’s camp, and the feeling was that Vancouver didn’t necessarily think he would agree. The sense might be that the Canucks are trying to get a read on what an extension would cost, so that any team acquiring him in trade would know what they’re signing up for.

Some are wondering why the Canucks would be trying to keep Sherwood when the smart play seems to be to sell high.

Teams Waiting for Olympic Roster Freeze?

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, more teams are leaning toward waiting until after the Olympic trade freeze to make their biggest moves. He reports that contenders want to avoid acquiring a player who could get injured in Milan, while also protecting themselves in case one of their own players gets hurt and changes their deadline priorities.

With 12 days between the end of the Olympics and the trade deadline, there’s still enough time for major deals to happen.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

He did acknowledge that other teams won’t have the luxury of being patient. He writes:

“Whether it’s because of injuries or being in need of a season-saving move, we’re also going to see deals between now and Feb. 4 because some teams that haven’t given up on the year have to plug holes as soon as possible and can’t afford to wait until after the Olympics. It might be too late by March 6 to save their season.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Will Olympic trade freeze create a mini deadline? Plus, Landeskog timeline, more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01-07-2026

.

Are the Maple Leafs Willing to Wait?

The Toronto Maple Leafs fall into the category of a team that may not be able to wait until mid-February to make its move. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Toronto has ramped up its search for defensive help, especially after losing Chris Tanev again.

The expectation is that blockbuster moves may come after the Olympics, but the next few weeks should still produce meaningful discussion with teams trying to plug holes before it’s too late.