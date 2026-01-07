Oilers Need to Move On From Alec Regula

The Edmonton Oilers’ roster has had a few shake-ups this season, and we should expect more. The team’s blue line has played relatively well, but Alec Regula is a weak spot that needs to be addressed. Regula was acquired in mid-December 2024 via waivers from the Boston Bruins, and at the time, he seemed like a solid pickup. For a while, he was, but things haven’t worked out, and it’s time for the Oilers to explore other options.

Regula has primarily been paired with Darnell Nurse, meaning he has been expected to handle top-four minutes. While that may have been too much responsibility too soon, he hasn’t shown enough to prove he belongs on the Oilers’ back end at all.

Regula Has Struggled

The 25-year-old has made some costly mistakes of late. He seems uncomfortable and is out of sync with the rest of the team.

All gas, no brakes 😤 pic.twitter.com/7WASwBMsv0 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 28, 2025

Regula has a negative goals above expected, and his goal differential is the worst on the team among defenders at minus-18. Nurse is second-worst at minus-13, so that doesn’t help his case, as Nurse can only do so much. With just three assists through 26 contests this season, Regula isn’t producing enough offence to make up for his defensive mistakes.

One major problem is his physical play. With just 14 hits, he is the eighth-worst on the team. Considering Nurse and Ty Emberson are near the top of that category, it is another red flag. He is constantly outworked by the opposition and loses key puck battles in the defensive zone.

The stats and the eye test tell the story. He is battling with himself, and the Oilers need to remove him from the lineup and maybe from the team altogether. However, the return of a top-four blue liner may bump Regula to the press box anyway.

Oilers Will Have No Room For Regula

Given his play, Regula will be the odd man out when the Edmonton defence becomes fully healthy. Jake Walman was spotted at the morning skate before Tuesday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators, so he should be returning soon. Walman is needed in the lineup, and Regula is the easy choice to make the seventh defenceman.

With the Oilers finally getting healthy and a few young players waiting in the ranks for their chance, Regula could be placed on waivers. There are already some players going through a tough stretch sitting in the press box, so space is limited there as well.

What Should the Oilers Do With Regula?

The Oilers have options, but there’s only one right answer here, and that’s a trade. They could keep him as the extra defenseman until they have a clearer picture of the team’s health. They could place him on waivers and potentially lose him for nothing. If he clears, he can then head to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Bakersfield Condors, where he can play meaningful minutes and maybe find his game. We saw what that did for Isaac Howard, so it’s not a bad option.

Alec Regula, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

However, the right move is to trade him. This relationship isn’t going to work out long-term, and management should find a trade partner as soon as possible. General manager Stan Bowman already made a sneaky good trade for defenceman Spencer Stastney, so why not look for another diamond in the rough with Regula as the trade chip? There is always a market for a second-chance (or whatever chance this is) defender who is still young.

Regula has a favourable two-way contract at the league-minimum salary of $775,000 for two years, which should be easy to move. He had bright spots early in the season, and teams might be willing to take a chance on him being able to rebound. He just doesn’t fit on the Edmonton blue line, and he continues to struggle. Both sides need to figure out what is best, because having him in the lineup is not helping Regula or the Oilers. It’s time to move on.