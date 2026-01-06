Oilers’ Press Box Is Getting Crowded With Healthy Scratches

The Edmonton Oilers’ press box is getting expensive. In the pressure cooker of the Oilers’ Stanley Cup window, a mid-season healthy scratch is not about one bad game, and forwards Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane have found themselves in the press box more often recently. This seems less like routine roster management and more like a flashing red light.

For a team that made it to the Cup Final the last two seasons, these decisions raise uncomfortable questions: Is the front office aligned with the coaching staff? Is the Oilers’ free-agent scouting process flawed? Finally, are they repeating the same mistakes that haunted the previous era?

The Mangiapane Gamble: More of the Same?

Mangiapane was supposed to be a versatile, middle-six engine that provided the secondary scoring the team has lacked in the 2024 Final. Instead, his impact has been a whisper.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Mangiapane now finds himself in a category Oilers fans know all too well: the “veteran flyer” who can’t find a fit. He’s following in the footsteps of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, players signed to push the team over the top, but who instead left the coaching staff scrambling to find them a role.

The concern here isn’t just the lack of points; it’s the lack of identity. When a $5.8 million player (prorated or otherwise) isn’t producing and isn’t killing penalties effectively, he becomes a luxury a cap-strapped team cannot afford.

Trent Frederic and the Ghost of Milan Lucic

While Mangiapane’s struggles are on the ice, Trent Frederic represents a deeper philosophical concern. Signed to bring “sandpaper” and “playoff-style” hockey, Frederic’s lengthy commitment (an 8-year, $30.8 million contract signed in June) is already starting to look like an anchor.

Frederic had a high ankle sprain when he was acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 4, 2025. He looked slow in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and even after a summer off to rest and recover, Frederic still looks like a shell of himself from his days with the Bruins. What’s happened to him?

The comparisons to Milan Lucic’s 2016 contract are becoming impossible to ignore. Like Lucic, Frederic was brought in based on the belief that “intangibles” outweigh declining underlying metrics.

The Logic: Size and grit win in May.

The Reality: Overpaying for grit without consistent puck-possession skills handcuffs a roster in a hard-cap league.

When a player with Frederic’s term and cap hit is scratched, it exposes a rift in the organization. Management commits the dollars, but the coaching staff has to win games. If the coach doesn’t trust the “grit” player to take a regular shift in January, what happens in April?

The Oilers’ “Meritocracy” Problem

The healthy scratches of two high-profile acquisitions send a damaging message to the Oilers’ development pipeline. On the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers have prospects who have consistently performed, yet they rarely receive extended looks in the NHL.

Instead, roster spots are effectively “reserved” for underperforming veterans on long leashes. When a rookie makes a mistake, they are on the first bus back to the American Hockey League (AHL). When a high-priced free agent struggles, they are given 20 contests to “find their game.” This imbalance erodes the internal competition necessary to win championships.

The Hyman Exception vs. The Rule

To be fair, the Oilers have a blueprint for success. Zach Hyman is the gold standard of NHL free agency—a player who fits the system, drives play, and justifies every penny of his contract. The Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen contracts could also be seen as successful.

However, the long list of free agents who haven’t panned out in Edmonton is concerning. Jack Campbell, Arvidsson, Skinner and now Mangiapane and Frederic have all looked good on paper, but unfortunately, haven’t worked out on the ice. The problem is that Hyman is the exception. Too often, Edmonton’s strategy has chased reputation or past production instead of tactical fit.

The McDavid-Draisaitl Paradox

Layered over these roster struggles is the reality that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to mask structural rot. Because the Oilers’ superstars can win games single-handedly, management often feels emboldened to take “big swings” on flawed depth players.

However, this creates a paradox: McDavid and Draisaitl play massive minutes to compensate for the lack of depth. High-priced free agents get limited “garbage time” minutes or inconsistent linemates. The free agents underperform because they aren’t in a position to succeed. The stars get burned out by the second round of the playoffs.

A Warning Sign for the NHL Trade Deadline

Frederic and Mangiapane being healthy scratches isn’t an isolated incident—it’s a symptom of an organization struggling to balance its “win now” urgency with sound roster construction.

Until the Oilers align their management philosophy with the coaching systems and prioritize internal merit over veteran status, they risk repeating a cycle of expensive mistakes. With the trade deadline approaching, the front office must decide: will they double down on “names” or will they finally look for “fit”?