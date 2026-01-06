Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Sabres – 01/06/26

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (16-20-5) at SABRES (21-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks held an optional morning skate. … Joseph will play after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report:
Zucker will return after missing 11 games with upper- and lower-body injuries sustained Dec. 8. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he’s hoping Kesselring will be back skating by the end of the week; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Lyon, a goalie, is day to day, but there is no timeframe for his return. He was injured late in the third period of a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.
