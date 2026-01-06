Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Sabres – 01/06/26

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (16-20-5) at SABRES (21-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate. … Joseph will play after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report:

Zucker will return after missing 11 games with upper- and lower-body injuries sustained Dec. 8. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he’s hoping Kesselring will be back skating by the end of the week; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Lyon, a goalie, is day to day, but there is no timeframe for his return. He was injured late in the third period of a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.

Latest for THW: