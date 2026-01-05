Canucks News & Rumours: Sherwood Trade, Ekman-Larsson Irony & Pettersson’s Pace

The Vancouver Canucks are in one of those seasons where fans watch with a mix of hope and resignation. The early-season ambition about a Stanley Cup run has given way to whispers of selling, moving pieces, and planning for the future. The big headline trade of Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild made it official: the team is ready to flip some assets. Now the chatter turns to who might be next, and a familiar name keeps popping up — Kiefer Sherwood.

Related: Canucks Need to Prioritize Trading Kiefer Sherwood

At the same time, there’s the ongoing, almost comedic subplot of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The player Vancouver paid to leave is quietly outperforming anyone still wearing the Canucks jersey. And in the middle of all this is Elias Pettersson, trying to keep the team afloat while chasing that elusive point-per-game pace. Taken together, it’s a season full of talking points, frustrations, and eye-opening stats that keep fans glued to the standings.

Item One: Kiefer Sherwood: Trade Chip Extraordinaire

Sherwood has quietly become one of the more interesting trade options for the Canucks. At 30 years old, he carries a $1.5 million cap hit, is a pending unrestricted free agent, and has no trade protection. That means Vancouver could move him wherever they see fit. On paper, that makes him an easy piece to flip, but the real value comes from what he brings on the ice.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

He’s a versatile middle-six forward who can hit, score, and handle defensive duties. A team chasing a playoff run doesn’t need him to be a superstar; they need him to step in and make an immediate impact, and Sherwood fits. His offensive production this season has been solid, and players of his type often elevate their game in the postseason. That combination of low cap hit, playoff-ready style, and scoring touch makes him a prime candidate to fetch Vancouver a high-round pick. The Canucks might also get a prospect if the deal involves an extension.

Item Two: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Is Vancouver’s Best Scorer

Ekman-Larsson, bought out by the Canucks in 2023, now suits up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and has 25 points in 40 games. That’s one more than either Filip Hronek or Elias Pettersson, who lead the Canucks. Meanwhile, the Canucks continue to pay him nearly $4.8 million to suit up with the Maple Leafs. Watching the team struggle offensively while a former player quietly plays well elsewhere is hard to stomach, especially when Vancouver’s top even-strength scorer, Linus Karlsson, sits at 14 points.

Related: Canucks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Sherwood Extension, Karlsson, Olympics and More

Ekman-Larsson hasn’t just been padding his stats; he earned a spot on Sweden’s Olympic team, proving he’s still a high-level performer. The buyout may have freed cap space briefly, but three years later, the Canucks are left paying for a skill set that highlights what’s missing on the ice. It’s a reminder that contracts can have consequences far beyond what’s expected. Sometimes, the player you pay to leave becomes your benchmark for success.

Item Three: Can Elias Pettersson Hit a Point-a-Game Pace?

Pettersson scored in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, keeping pace with his personal numbers but doing little to change the team’s fortunes. Since returning from an upper-body injury, he’s picked up three points in five games. At 27, he has 10 goals and 25 points in 33 games, with 66 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, and 32 hits. That’s solid work for someone else, but it’s short of the point-per-game pace fans might hope for.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Pettersson is still the backbone of the offence, but Vancouver needs more from him if they’re going to climb out of the scoring doldrums. Consistency in the second half will be crucial for the Canucks to remain competitive. Otherwise, fans may find themselves watching the same familiar struggles repeat.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Vancouver’s front office has some decisions to make. Sherwood is an obvious trade candidate, and teams chasing a Cup are likely circling. Ekman-Larsson continues to remind everyone what the Canucks don’t have, and Pettersson’s consistency will be under a microscope in the months ahead.

Related: Liam Öhgren Could Grow Into a Key Canucks Winger

If the goal is to rebuild while still extracting value, flipping Sherwood could bring in draft capital or prospects. Meanwhile, keeping an eye on Pettersson’s production will be key to understanding how much longer Vancouver can rely on him as the offensive anchor. One thing’s for sure — with moves to make and players in the spotlight, the Canucks’ next few months are going to be just as fascinating off the ice as they are on it.