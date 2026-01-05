Sharks’ Wennberg Extension Indicates Their Biggest Pivot Yet

In their biggest move of the season so far, the San Jose Sharks have signed center Alexander Wennberg to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million. He is one of only a few veterans to earn a second contract with the Sharks in recent seasons, and even though he might not be a star player, his signing marks a major change in San Jose’s approach in a good way. They are committing to the build-up after years of tearing down, and they finally feel as though they’re in a position to push for the playoffs rather than use all of their veterans as trade chips.

Wennberg Contract Symbolizes Sharks’ Next Era

At $6 million per year, Wennberg’s contract might be a slight overpay for someone whose ideal role is as a third-line center, but the relatively short length and rising NHL salary cap make it digestible. Furthermore, in a year with an uncertain free-agent center market, the Sharks are locking down a known commodity. Wennberg’s offense isn’t game-breaking — he’s never had more than 59 points in a season — but he plays a steady all-around style with very few mistakes.

Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This contract is just as much about what it does for the Sharks on the ice as it is about what it represents for their future. Wennberg was a frequent source of trade rumors, and the Sharks spent the last few seasons trading just about every veteran who commanded attention from other teams. For the first time in the Mike Grier era, San Jose has someone who they are keeping far beyond his initial free-agent signing. For context, Grier’s only previous experienced player who he re-signed was Luke Kunin, whom he initially acquired via trade and ended up trading anyway.

The Sharks are transitioning out of moving veterans for draft picks and prospects and heading into a period of retaining players who they think can help them win. The first sign of this new path came when they extended William Eklund in the offseason, and now they have another player locked down.

Sharks and Wennberg Can Attract New Players

The Sharks are proving their commitment to the future with this contract, but they’re also proving that it’s a place where veterans want to play. If Wennberg had indicated that he wasn’t interested in staying in San Jose, Grier certainly would have looked to trade him. Instead, Wennberg showed that he wanted to be a part of what the Sharks are building, and Grier rewarded him for that.

“There’s trust from them that’s showing that they want me around and like what I’m doing,” Wennberg said. “I feel so honored to get that deal as well, and for us as a team to move forward here. We’re showing that we want to be a playoff team — we want to push for it, we want to go and win the Stanley Cup.”

By showing that he believes in the Sharks, Wennberg is giving potential free agents an endorsement of the franchise. San Jose’s front office can point to this extension as evidence of their direction, proving that a smart, experienced veteran like Wennberg wants to be a part of the organization alongside so many promising players. If he enjoys serving in a veteran role in San Jose and as a connecting piece for a team that expects to seriously contend very soon, surely other players will want to do the same.

Sharks Preparing For Playoff Runs

Over the last several seasons, the Sharks have been in a rebuild, focused on trading their tradable players and collecting high draft picks. They’re still somewhat in that mode. They may or may not make the playoffs this season, and they’re likely to move at least one defenseman before the trade deadline. But their approach is beginning to shift into something else. Rather than setting themselves up for drafts, they’re gearing up for postseason appearances. The front office knows that those will be coming soon, and that they need to start committing to actual players rather than continuing to bank on the uncertainty of picks. Wennberg’s extension may be one of the first such corresponding moves, but it almost certainly won’t be the last.