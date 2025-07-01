Sharks Sign William Eklund to 3-Year Extension

The San Jose Sharks announced that they have signed forward William Eklund to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.6 million.

The seventh-overall pick by San Jose in 2021, Eklund was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of next season. His new deal will run through the 2028-29 season, at which point he will still be an RFA.

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I just wanted to say how excited I am to stay here for a while,” Eklund said in a short video the Sharks posted to social media. “I think we have something really good going on here.”

Eklund has played for the Sharks in parts of four different seasons, but has only been a full-time NHL player for the past two. He had 16 goals and 29 assists in 2023-24, followed by 17 goals and 41 assists in 2024-25. However, he also went through personal difficulties in the latter season as the Sharks traded his teammate and close friend Fabian Zetterlund.

Related: Sharks Must Use Free Agency to Improve the Bottom Six

This extension is perhaps the first major indication of the Sharks’ new path. Eklund is the first player to whom general manager Mike Grier has committed to beyond 2028, as well as San Jose’s first 2020s draft pick to earn a second contract.

As the Sharks have spent the last few seasons focused on rebuilding, they have formed a strong group of young players including Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and others. Eklund is the first of them to be under contract through a time when the Sharks presumably expect to truly contend. Several players who seemed to potentially be future core members of the Sharks have departed via trades over the last few seasons, leading to uncertainty over whom the Sharks considered to fit that category. For the first time, we have at least part of the answer.