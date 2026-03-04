Sharks Sign Sherwood to Five-Year Extension

The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year extension worth $28.75 million.

This deal comes amid speculation that he could have been moved ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. Instead, he is staying put and will be part of the Sharks’ next phase for at least the next five seasons.

Sherwood Extends Five Years

The Sharks acquired Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks earlier this season in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenceman Cole Clayton. Unfortunately, he was injured at the time and did not make his debut with San Jose until Feb. 4.

Feb 28, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Elias Salomonsson (57) battle for the puck against the boards during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Sherwood is now set to receive a significant raise, jumping from $1.5 million per season to $5.75 million annually. That’s the price you have to pay for a quality bottom-six forward who brings physicality and some secondary scoring. So far this season, he has recorded 18 goals and seven assists for 25 points in 49 games. However, since joining the Sharks, he has just one goal and one assist.

Sherwood has played eight NHL seasons and this is his fifth team. Along with the Sharks and Canucks, he has suited up for the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators. Over his career, he has 61 goals and 62 assists for 123 points in 314 games.