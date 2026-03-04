Rangers Relying on Young Forwards Perreault & Cuylle

The New York Rangers have moved on from some of their best forwards as they traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings a few weeks ago and traded Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks last offseason. The decision to rebuild has created an opportunity for young forwards Gabe Perreault and Will Cuylle, and New York is relying on both of them to continue developing and improving.

Gabe Perreault’s Play

The Rangers drafted Perreault 23rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, and he went on to have two excellent seasons playing college hockey at Boston College, finishing with 19 goals and 41 assists in 36 games in 2023-24 and 16 goals and 32 assists in 37 games last season. He made his NHL debut last season but was held without a point in five games.

This season, Perreault played well with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and had 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games. His strong play earned him an extended chance to play for the Rangers, and now that they traded Panarin, he is getting consistent ice time on their first line and second power-play unit.

Perreault is crafty with the puck, has a good wrist shot, and is a skilled playmaker but he does not possess much speed. He got off to a nice start with a goal and three assists in his first six games, but had just two goals and two assists in his next 20 games. He then broke out with two goals and an assist as he helped the Rangers come from down 4-0 in the third to tie the game in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2. He has five goals and six assists in 27 games this season.

Though he has not gotten too much ice time on the power play yet, Perreault has shown flashes of impressive skill and could contribute on the man advantage. At even strength, he is often caught from behind by defenders, but he is creative in the offensive zone and has not made many defensive mistakes. He has looked comfortable playing on a line with Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, although Miller was just placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Will Cuylle’s Play

The Rangers drafted Cuylle in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he made his NHL debut with them in 2022-23 but was held without a point in four games. He made the opening-night lineup in 2023-24 and established himself as a tough, physical power forward. He was noticeable on the forecheck and had a good wrist shot, and finished with 13 goals, eight assists, and led the team with 249 hits in 81 games. He also had one goal and one assist in 16 playoff games.

Will Cuylle, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the Rangers struggled, but Cuylle was a bright spot as he continued to play with grit and physicality while also providing offense at a time many of the team’s veterans struggled to produce. His ice time per game jumped from 11:08 in 2023-24 to 15:05 last season as he got more time on both the penalty kill and second power-play unit. He finished with 20 goals and 25 assists, and he once again led the team in hits with 301.

This season, Cuylle has been a top-six forward, and though he has gone through some scoring slumps, he has been effective on the penalty kill and continued to be noticeable on the forecheck. With veteran wingers Panarin and Kreider no longer on the team, he is taking on a bigger role and is averaging 17:15 in ice time per game. He has 13 goals, 16 assists, a team-high 212 hits, and 59 blocked shots in 60 games. Though he has not broken out offensively, he has done a little bit of everything and is a reliable player.

The Rangers Need Their Young Forwards to Deliver

Many of the Rangers’ veterans have struggled or been traded, which has created opportunities for young forwards like Perreault and Cuylle. They have very different skillsets, but both can become players that New York can start to build around, and they should both get plenty of ice time and opportunities for the rest of this season.