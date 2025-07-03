Sharks Sign Dmitry Orlov to 2-Year Contract

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year, $13 million contract at an average annual value (AVV) of $6.5 million.

Orlov is a veteran from Russia who has played 13 seasons in the NHL. He made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season with the Washington Capitals, who used a second-round pick on him in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play more than 10 seasons for the Capitals before he was moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline to the Boston Bruins. After the Bruins collapsed against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he went on to sign a two-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Throughout his career, Orlov has consistently been reliable at both ends of the ice. His 327 points in 867 games rank him 37th among active defensemen for most career points, and he has a career plus/minus of +134. Heading into the 2025-26 season, he has registered at least 20 points in 10 straight seasons, and he has also had a positive plus/minus in all 10 of those seasons.

Orlov’s 2024-25 Production Remained Consistent

In 2024-25, Orlov finished the season with six goals and 22 assists for 28 total points in 76 games. He produced at a 0.36 point-per-game pace, which is right in line with his career average of 0.37 points per game. Defensively, he was again extremely reliable, having an on-ice expected goal share right around the Hurricanes’ league-leading 55.99% expected goal percentage at five-on-five.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Orlov added another four assists to his tally during the Hurricanes’ run to the Eastern Conference Final. He became one of Rod Brind’Amour’s most trusted defenders, playing over 21 minutes per game in the playoffs. Going into the 2025-26 season, he will be 33 years old. However, he is still more than capable of playing tough minutes in a top-four role, as he averaged 19:60 per game on the ice last season for the Hurricanes and averages just under 20 minutes per game for his career.

Orlov Is The Prototypical Defenseman Everyone Looks For

Orlov is going to be an excellent fit with the Sharks. He is always in the correct position defensively, and he understands and excels at jumping up in the rush offensively and will give this team a stabilizing presence on their blue line, something they lacked last season.

At 5-foot-11, he may be slightly undersized in today’s NHL, but he is a strong 214 pounds, which allows him to come out of puck battles with possession frequently. In addition to his reliability at five-on-five, Orlov is an excellent power-play quarterback. He is a phenomenal passer and was one of the few players to register a shot at over 100 mph last season.

Orlov could also bring some trade value for the Sharks, who continue to rebuild. Competitive teams are always searching for these reliable puck-moving defensemen who can contribute offensively. He will be a great addition to the Sharks’ top-four defensemen and could be a valuable piece that teams could pay premiums for at either of the following two trade deadlines—great piece of business from the Sharks here.