Rangers News & Rumors: Gavrikov, K’Andre Miller Trade, Raddysh, Cuylle

The New York Rangers are hoping to get back into the playoffs next season after a disappointing 2024-25 season, and have been active since free agency opened up this summer. In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at a couple of new signings, the trade involving K’Andre Miller, and the resolved extension for Will Cuylle.

Rangers Land Vladislav Gavrikov

The biggest signing of the first day of free agency belonged to the Rangers, as they landed defender Vladislav Gavrikov with a long-term seven-year contract with a $7 million cap hit.

Gavrikov, who is 29 years old, spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. Before that, he spent five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is expected to provide defensive stability alongside Adam Fox, but he also brings a small amount of offensive production. Through 435 games in the NHL, he has scored 29 goals and added 106 assists for 135 points, which comes out to a 0.31 points-per-game average.

He had been connected to the Rangers well before free agency opened, and while the Kings tried to bring him back before he hit the open market, they weren’t able to do so.

Rangers Trade K’Andre Miller to Hurricanes

After landing Gavrikov, the Rangers traded K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Scott Morrow, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick. This was a sign-and-trade, as Miller immediately extended on an eight-year contract with the Hurricanes, worth $60 million total.

When they added Gavrikov, the writing was on the wall. Right after the Gavrikov contract was announced, it was revealed that the two sides were working on a deal for Miller. The Hurricanes have some extra money to spend this offseason, and after losing Brent Burns, they had an open spot on their blue line that needed replacing.

Being able to add two draft picks and Morrow was surprising for Rangers fans, but it’s something they’ll take. Morrow is a 22-year-old prospect who was drafted 40th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Extend Cuylle, Land Pouliot, Fix-Wolansky & Raddysh

The New York Rangers were able to extend Will Cuylle on a two-year deal worth $3.9 million annually, putting an end to any risk of a potential offer sheet. On top of that, they made three depth signings as well, signing Derrick Pouliot, Trey-Fix Wolansky, and Taylor Raddysh.

Pouliot, who is 31 years old, is a defender who spent the 2024-25 season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he notched 53 points in 70 games.

Fix-Wolansky, who is 26 years old, is a forward who scored 26 goals and added 34 assists for 60 points through 65 games with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL.

Raddysh, who is 27 years old, is a forward who scored seven goals and added 20 assists for 27 points through 80 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

The Rangers are likely done in free agency for now, but they have the rest of the summer to make any trades or add any players they think will help them get back to the postseason. Time will tell if they make any more moves, but they’ve been one of, if not the most active, team since free agency opened, and are hoping it pays off next season.

