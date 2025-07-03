Boeser Plan B for Canucks, Bouchard’s Wild Ask, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are still a few big names unsigned in free agency, and Dmitry Orlov is one of the biggest on defense. Why hasn’t he signed yet? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers revealed that Evan Bouchard was never going to sign an eight-year deal unless the team met his wild ask. Finally, was Brock Boeser Plan B for the Vancouver Canucks? What was Plan A?

Dmitry Orlov Signs With Sharks, Plan Almost Backfired

As per Pierre LeBrun, “Last work tweet for a while: Dmitry Orlov has agreed to a two-year deal with San Jose, $6.5M AAV per season.”

Orlov, who most recently played for the Carolina Hurricanes and discussed an extension, was evaluating his options carefully, with several teams reportedly showing interest. The Sharks were among them. However, his plan in free agency almost backfired, according to Sean McIndoe of The Athletic.

He explains:

“Two years ago, he bet on himself with a two-year deal in Carolina that was timed to end just as the cap skyrocketed. It felt foolproof, but the fit with the Hurricanes never quite clicked, and it will be interesting to see how long anyone is willing to go on the 33-year-old.” source – ‘NHL free agency hot takes. Plus: The little-known rule that could ruin Buffalo’s summer’ – Sean McIndoe – The Athletic – 07/03/2025

Orlov signed a two-year, $7.8 million AAV contract with the Hurricanes, and he was likely looking for a much bigger commitment or a better AAV. He didn’t get it, given his age and after a down season with the Hurricanes. Known for his puck-moving ability, Orlov played a style that didn’t quite mesh with the Hurricanes’ defensive system. That probably cost him in free agency.

Bouchard Never Considered Eight-Year Deal with Oilers

In Edmonton, the Oilers locked up key defenseman Evan Bouchard to a new contract, but according to general manager Stan Bowman, an eight-year extension was never seriously on the table.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Bowman told reporters that while the Oilers wanted a long-term deal, Bouchard’s camp made it clear early on that such a term didn’t make sense given the rapidly rising salary cap. “Getting him signed was critical,” Bowman said, adding that Bouchard’s agent hinted that the financial demands were simply too high on an eight-year deal, the Oilers wouldn’t want to touch it.

It’s not clear what the wild ask would have been, but Bowman explained, “The number on an eight-year deal was so high it didn’t make sense for anybody.”

The threat of an offer sheet added urgency, forcing the Oilers to act decisively and accept the four-year term. In the end, they reached an agreement that both sides could live with.

Boeser Was Plan B After Canucks Lost Out on Dvorak

One of the more surprising behind-the-scenes stories from free agency came out of Vancouver, where NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal revealed that Brock Boeser was not the Canucks’ first choice to re-sign on July 1.

Speaking on the “Donnie & Dhali” show, Dhaliwal reported that Vancouver was actually targeting center Christian Dvorak, and to some extent, Mikael Granlund, as their top free-agent priority and were locked in a bidding war with the Philadelphia Flyers over Dvorak. When Dvorak ultimately chose the Flyers, the Canucks pivoted back to Boeser, who reportedly had multiple offers from other teams.

“Brock had options,” Dhaliwal explained, adding that Boeser and his representatives were actively working toward a deal elsewhere when the Canucks unexpectedly called to reopen negotiations. Once the Canucks offered the seven years, Boeser decided to stay. He never wanted to leave, but felt he wasn’t a priority in Vancouver. Interestingly, this report from Dhaliwal suggested that it hadn’t really changed.

