What the Canadiens Will Miss Most About Their Departed Free Agents

Free agency is always a time of renewal. For teams like the Montreal Canadiens, it’s a chance to add fresh faces, take steps forward in their rebuild, and fill out the roster with complementary talent. But with every new signing comes the reality of departures, the players who leave via free agency to seek new opportunities elsewhere. While the focus often shifts quickly to the newcomers, the absence of departing veterans can still leave a mark.

This offseason, the Canadiens saw three familiar names move on: Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta. None of these players were considered untouchables, and all were expected to be gone at some point. But despite their varying roles and impact, each brought specific elements to the lineup that will now need to be replaced. Here’s a look at what the Habs will miss most about these former players.

Christian Dvorak

Dvorak’s time in Montreal never quite matched the expectations set when he was acquired in 2021 in exchange for a first and a second-round pick. Viewed initially as a potential long-term solution at center, his offensive production never met the hoped-for levels. In fact, Dvorak’s stint with the Canadiens will likely be remembered more for what he didn’t do than what he did.

But to write him off entirely would ignore what Dvorak quietly brought to the lineup, especially in a depth role. His biggest value came defensively. He was consistently tasked with tough matchups and was a member of the penalty kill. While not flashy, Dvorak’s two-way awareness helped stabilize the bottom six.

Dvorak meshed well on a checking line with Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher down the stretch, offering a combination of grit, experience, and dependable positioning. That line became a surprising bright spot late in the season, holding their own in difficult minutes.

While the Habs won’t struggle to replace his offence, the defensive reliability Dvorak offered, especially when healthy, will be missed. He heads to the Philadelphia Flyers on a short-term deal, and while expectations may be tempered, his ability to quietly eat tough minutes will no doubt be appreciated in Philadelphia just as it was in Montreal.

Joel Armia

Armia’s career in Montreal has been a rollercoaster. At his best, he looked like a top-tier third-liner, calm under pressure, effective on the boards, and capable of driving possession with his long reach and puck protection skills. At his worst, he was inconsistent, invisible offensively, and frustratingly streaky.

Still, in recent years, Armia carved out a clear role in the Canadiens’ bottom six and became an important penalty killer. On a team loaded with youth, he offered poise and patience, especially in defensive situations. He was deployed on the PK frequently, trusted by the coaching staff to help slow the opposition’s power play, and often used to kill off key minutes late in periods.

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Armia carried himself like a pro and set a quiet example for others in the room. And while his offensive touch seemed to come and go in waves, his defensive habits remained relatively steady over the years.

Now with the Los Angeles Kings, Armia could benefit from a new environment and potentially a more structured system. For the Canadiens, his departure leaves a hole on the penalty kill and removes a veteran who, for all the inconsistency, always seemed to come up with a few clutch moments each season.

Michael Pezzetta

Pezzetta may not have played a big role on the ice in 2024-25, but he certainly made an impression off of it. A fan favourite for his energy, effort, and iconic flow, Pezzetta was the kind of player you love to root for, drafted in the sixth round, worked his way up through the system, and made a name for himself through sheer determination.

On the ice, Pezzetta’s contributions were simple but clear. He brought physicality. He forechecked hard, finished his hits, and stood up for his teammates when needed. Though he was often in and out of the lineup last season, Pezzetta gave maximum effort whenever he was called upon.

His departure may not affect the team strategically in a significant way; the Canadiens have younger, faster players who can take on fourth-line duties, but his intangibles are harder to replicate. Pezzetta’s personality, energy, and ability to rally a room will be missed, especially in a young locker room where leadership and character still matter deeply.

Now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pezzetta finds himself on the other side of the rivalry, which should make for some very interesting matchups next season. If he makes the Maple Leafs roster, expect a few sparks when he plays against his old team.

The Quiet Loss of Emil Heineman

While not a free agent departure, it’s also worth briefly noting Emil Heineman, who was included in the trade that brought Noah Dobson to Montreal on draft day. Heineman played a key role on the fourth line with Jake Evans last season. As a rookie, he did a very honest job for Montreal.

Heineman’s value was as a potential replacement for someone like Armia, a winger with speed, physicality, and the ability to chip in the occasional goal. While he may not be a huge loss in the present, the Habs did give up a player with cost-controlled upside, and it will be interesting to track his development moving forward.

Roster turnover is a natural part of every team’s evolution, especially during a rebuild. The Canadiens’ focus is clearly on building around their younger core and taking steps toward long-term competitiveness. That means saying goodbye to players who once served a role, even if their time with the club was filled with ups and downs.

Still, each of Dvorak, Armia, and Pezzetta leaves behind something unique. Whether it’s Dvorak’s quiet defensive reliability, Armia’s veteran presence on the PK, or Pezzetta’s physical spark and team-first mentality, the Canadiens will need others to step up and fill those shoes in the year ahead.