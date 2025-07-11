Grading Maple Leafs’ Trade for Sharks’ Henry Thrun

The Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks swung a trade on Thursday (Jul. 10) as the Sharks were able to clear a defender, while the Maple Leafs moved out someone they weren’t using in their lineup. The Maple Leafs acquired defender Henry Thrun in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves, and while it seemed to be two players who needed fresh starts in the current state of their respective careers, it surprised some fans. Here are some trade grades for both teams after a one-for-one swap.

San Jose Sharks: B-

The Sharks needed to move out a defender because of the logjam on their blue line, so getting something back in exchange for a player they likely would’ve just dumped otherwise is a small win in itself. However, moving out a young defender who has plenty of potential and lots of room left to grow seemed to be a little mind-boggling at first glance.

They bring in Reaves, who is a veteran enforcer closing in on 1000 games played, and wasn’t utilized by the Maple Leafs much after signing a three-year contract worth $1.35 million annually. He comes into a rebuilding team looking to protect their young core, reach that 1000-game plateau, and try to finish out his career as a Stanley Cup champion. While he may not be able to do that with the Sharks next season, a strong showing before the 2026 Trade Deadline could entice some contending teams to take a chance on him as a rental asset, giving him a shot at a championship.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The one issue many fans see with Reaves is his lacklustre skating ability, and his analytics don’t do him any favours.

Ryan Reaves, acquired by SJ, is an enforcer. pic.twitter.com/BDe5DTDnsE — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2025

He won’t provide much offensive production, but with the rebuilding state the Sharks are in, Reaves’ entertaining style of hockey could sell tickets and bring fans to the game. We’ll see what happens, but this is a low-risk deal for the Sharks.

Toronto Maple Leafs: B

The Maple Leafs cleared up a little cap space in this deal and brought in a promising youngster in Thrun, which makes them come out on top slightly in this deal in terms of the short-term outlook. Thrun has struggled to find his footing at the NHL level, and his analytics don’t look great, but he is only 24 years old and has a lot of room to improve and develop in the Maple Leafs’ system.

Henry Thrun, acquired by TOR, is a depth defenceman. pic.twitter.com/lYGpqTQE3E — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2025

Through 119 career games, he has scored five goals and added 20 assists for 25 points, which comes out to a 0.21 points-per-game average. Stepping into a better situation with the Maple Leafs, where he can be sheltered and play alongside a strong defensive partner, should improve his play and his analytics.

The Maple Leafs are trying to contend next season, so adding a depth defender in Thrun, who will likely play a seventh defender role out of the gates next season, is a smart addition. They still have some money to spend in hopes of bolstering their roster as they push for their first Stanley Cup since 1967, and time will tell what they end up doing to put a championship-caliber lineup on the ice.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.