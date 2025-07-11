Capitals 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0: Sticking With a Winning Formula

The Washington Capitals are set to enter the 2025-26 regular season with a similar roster to the one that claimed the best regular season record (51-22-9) in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2018. After taking a big swing (and missing) on free agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers, Washington has $4.125 million remaining under the salary cap to make any additional adjustments to a roster that already has 23 players.

Projecting the Capitals’ Forward Lines

Alex Ovechkin will return for his 21st NHL season, chasing a pair of important NHL milestones. The Russian superstar is nine games short of becoming the 23rd player in NHL history to skate in 1,500 NHL games. After shattering Wayne Gretzky’s regular-season goal-scoring record last season, the 2025 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner aims at becoming the first player to score 900 regular-season goals – a simple hat trick away from his 897 career regular-season tallies.

Left Wing Center Right Wing Alex Ovechkin Dylan Strome Aliaksei Protas Connor McMichael Pierre-Luc Dubois Tom Wilson Anthony Beauvillier Hendrix Lapierre Ryan Leonard Brandon Duhaime Nic Dowd Justin Sourdif Sonny Milano

The Capitals’ lineup is far more than just their generational scorer. Dylan Strome’s breakout season secured his top-line position alongside a rotating cast due to an injury to Aliaksei Protas late in the season. Anthony Beauvillier, the Capitals’ only trade acquisition last March, filled in admirably in the playoffs as Protas worked his back into game shape in the postseason. Beauvillier will return to the Capitals after signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract this offseason.

Related: Capitals Acquire Forward Justin Sourdif from Panthers for Future Draft Picks

Ryan Leonard will get his first full-time taste of life in the NHL and could position himself for top-line minutes if head coach Spencer Carbery is willing to tinker with his lineup early in the season. Keep an eye on Sonny Milano and Justin Sourdif to make some noise in the Capitals’ lineup. Milano is working his way back from injury, while Washington paid a premium to acquire Sourdif from the Florida Panthers to give him a shot at a roster position in an NHL lineup.

Projecting the Capitals’ Defensive Pairings

The top-line pairing of John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun will be back in 2025-26. Carlson led Washington, averaging 23:33 in ice time per game (TOI/G), a mark that finished 23rd among all skaters last season. Chychrun skated most of those minutes alongside Carlson with a 21:03 TOI/G average last season.

Left Defense Right Defense Jakob Chychrun John Carlson Rasmus Sandin Matt Roy Martin Fehervary Trevor Van Riemsdyk Declan Chisholm Dylan McIlrath

There should be more stability as Martin Fehervary returns to the bottom-four defensive pairings. Fehervary suffered a season-ending injury in Game 81, which ousted their 150-shot blocker from the lineup before the postseason puck dropped. He agreed to a seven-year contract extension with Washington on July 1.

Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rasmus Sandin, 25, will look to take another step in his development after skating a full 82 games in Washington last season. Declan Chisholm arrived in a trade from the Minnesota Wild at the 2025 NHL Draft, likely added for depth. Chisholm has three tough left-handed defensemen to beat out to win a roster spot at training camp.

Projecting the Capitals’ Goalie Tandem

Much like the defense group, the Capitals’ goaltending picture is clear following long-term contract extensions to both goaltenders last season. Logan Thompson, 28, begins a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension that runs through the 2030-31 season. In his first season as the starter in Washington, Thompson recorded a 31-6-6 record, a 2.49 goals-against average (GAA), and a .910 save percentage (SV%), including two shutouts. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Calgary-native backstopped the Capitals to a 5-5 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Goalies Logan Thompson Charlie Lindgren

Approximately a month after Thompson’s extension was secured, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick secured his backup goalie, Charlie Lindgren, to a multi-year contract extension worth $9 million per year for three years in March 2025. In 39 appearances last season, Lindgren earned a 20-14-3 record, a 2.73 GAA, and a .896 SV%. The 31-year-old netminder is signed through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Washington has options at its disposal with slightly more than $4 million to work with under the salary cap without adding a roster player to a potential trade. After landing in the final group of the Ehlers sweepstakes before he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Capitals will be looking to supplement their roster at some point, either before or after training camp opens.