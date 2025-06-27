Capitals Acquire Forward Justin Sourdif from Panthers for Future Draft Picks

On Thursday night, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Justin Sourdif from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Sourdif, 23, recorded 34 points in 43 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season for the Charlotte Checkers. Despite the limited number of games, the 5-foot-11 forward placed fifth in goals (16) on the Checkers during the 2024-25 season. He amassed 10 points in 18 postseason games on the way to the Calder Cup Final, where he collected four points in the six-game series loss to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The Panthers drafted the Richmond, British Columbia-native with the 87th pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Sourdif skated in three games with Florida in the 2023-24 season. He scored a goal in his only appearance with the Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign, a game-winning tally against Jusse Saros and the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 victory in Feb. 2025.

The Panthers pick up assets for a restricted free agent (RFA) who did not appear to have a spot in their lineup. Meanwhile, the Capitals add a forward to a group expected to lose several forwards, like Andrew Mangiapane, in free agency.

With the trade, Washington will have six picks in next year’s draft, but it no longer owns picks in the second or third round. Florida now holds two second-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The deal does not impact Washington’s five picks available for tomorrow night’s 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, including 27th overall in the opening round. The Panthers are also scheduled to make multiple selections this weekend; however, the reigning Stanley Cup champs won’t be on the clock until the fourth round on Saturday without making an additional transaction.