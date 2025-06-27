Red Wings: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2025 NHL Draft

With the 2025 NHL Draft kicking off tonight, I wanted to share a few bold predictions for the Detroit Red Wings. It’s a critical offseason for the organization, and they have the opportunity to move out of their rebuild and into a playoff contender stage.

It all starts tonight at the 2025 draft in Los Angeles. Let’s dive in.

Red Wings Trade Into the Top 10

Starting off bold. In theory, this should be the last year the Red Wings draft in the first half of the first round. Moving forward, they should be a playoff team that selects in the 20s.

Steve Yzerman won’t be on the draft floor this year due to the decentralized structure. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Because of this, they’ll have limited opportunities to draft impact players. Prospects in the 20s will certainly become NHL contributors, but not top-of-the-lineup stars.

That’s why I think the Red Wings will trade up from No. 13 into the top 10 this year. They’ll consolidate picks and prospects to move up and select a cornerstone piece – someone like James Hagens, Porter Martone, Brady Martin, Jake O’Brien, or Roger McQueen. It’s highly unlikely that any of these players will fall to No. 13. And while Victor Eklund or Carter Bear would be fine additions should the Red Wings stay put, the others mentioned above are in a tier above Eklund and Bear.

Overall, the Red Wings need more high-end talent. Trading up is one way to acquire players of that ilk.

Red Wings Draft a Forward In the First Round

There’s a case to be made for both Kashawn Aitcheson and Jackson Smith. The two left-shot defensemen would round out Detroit’s top four well alongside Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Axel Sandin Pellikka.

That said, I think talent up front is more pressing – even after the Red Wings selected forwards in each of the last three first rounds (Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard). The organization is still missing a game-changer capable of driving play in top line minutes. Lucas Raymond can do this, but he can’t be the only one. Kasper, Danielson, and Brandsegg-Nygard are safer projections as second-line forwards or complementary first liners.

Adding a player of James Hagens’ talents would be huge for the Red Wings. (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

This also validates the idea of moving up from No. 13. Hagens can be a cornerstone piece. So could Martone, McQueen, and O’Brien. Martin isn’t exactly a first-line driver, but provides significant value elsewhere and is something that the Red Wings lack in their prospect pipeline.

And if Detroit stays put, Bear or Eklund would suffice as well. Again, they wouldn’t be the best player on the top line, but a very good piece to deploy in the top six that could contribute offensively.

Red Wings Trade a Third-Round Pick

Admittedly, this prediction is a bit nebulous. And that’s intentional.

Detroit could trade a third-round pick for a roster player – someone like Nic Hague (No. 4 trade target), Adam Pelech (No. 11 target), or Trevor Moore (No. 15 target). More may be required for these players, but one of the third rounders would be part of the package.

It could also be included as part of the deal to move up from No. 13. Jumping from No. 13 to, say, No. 7 would require picks and prospects to make the trade equal. The same could be said about acquiring an additional second-round pick if a preferred prospect is available. With an extra third-round pick, one—or both, depending on the situation—could be expendable.

Regardless, at least one third-round pick will be dealt. Their prospect pool is deep enough already – they can afford to consolidate assets.

Final Word

If the Red Wings can move into the top 10 and select a high-quality forward, then their rebuild would be complete, in my opinion. Someone like Hagens, Martone, McQueen, O’Brien, or Martin would elevate the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline to new heights.

They’re in a position where they can focus on quality, not quantity. Detroit already has several good, young players in the lineup with the likes of Danielson, Sandin Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard, Sebastian Cossa, and others likely pushing for NHL time in the near future. It’s time to be bold.