Red Wings 2025 Draft Guide: Top 50 Targets, Trades & More

Over the last few months, the Detroit Red Wings have been hard at work finalizing their game plan in preparation for the 2025 NHL Draft. And this weekend, Steve Yzerman, Kris Draper, and the organization’s scouting staff will have another chance to strengthen their prospect pipeline.

Detroit enters the 2025 draft with nine picks:

No. 13

No. 44

No. 75 (via the Olli Maatta trade)

No. 76

No. 119

No. 140

No. 172

No. 204

No. 211 (via the Jakub Vrana trade)

While there’s plenty of depth currently in the prospect pipeline, the Red Wings still need a couple high-end players to round out the top of their (future) lineup. Another top-six forward and top-four defenseman would go a long way in elevating Detroit’s fortunes.

Related: Red Wings Trade Board for the 2025 Offseason

Path to Detroit’s No. 13 Pick

Twelve players will be chosen before Yzerman makes Detroit’s selection. Based on what I’ve been hearing, here is how I expect the first 12 picks to pan out:

New York Islanders – LD Matthew Schaefer San Jose Sharks – C Michael Misa Chicago Blackhawks – C Anton Frondell Utah Mammoth – C Caleb Desnoyers Nashville Predators – RW Porter Martone Philadelphia Flyers – C James Hagens Boston Bruins – C Brady Martin Seattle Kraken – C Roger McQueen Buffalo Sabres – C Jake O’Brien Anaheim Ducks – RD Radim Mrtka Pittsburgh Penguins – LD Jackson Smith New York Rangers – LD Kashawn Aitcheson

Red Wings Draft Board

In preparation for this year’s draft, I got together with my colleagues over at The Flying Octopus Podcast—Devin Little and Evan Sabourin—and created a draft board for the Red Wings – 50 prospects who would be great organizational fits.

This is a follow-up to a similar exercise last year. These are not the 50 best prospects. Instead, these prospects are the 50 best fits relative to Detroit’s draft slots, organizational needs, and draft culture. Rankings are based on our collective research, tracking, live viewings, and tape analysis.

Last year, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was the best player available on our draft board when the Red Wings selected him. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

You’ll notice that most of the top players in this year’s draft class are missing. That’s intentional. I do not expect the likes of Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, Porter Martone, Caleb Desnoyers, or James Hagens to be available when the Red Wings make their pick at No. 13.

With that said, here’s our 2025 draft board for the Red Wings:

C Roger McQueen C Jake O’Brien LW Victor Eklund C Brady Martin LW Carter Bear LD Jackson Smith LD Kashawn Aitcheson C Cole Reschny RW Justin Carbonneau RD Radim Mrtka LW Lyndon Lakovic C Milton Gastrin LW Malcolm Spence C/LW Will Horcoff C Ryker Lee RD Henry Brzustewicz LW Jack Murtagh C Eric Nilson C Cole McKinney RW Alexander Zharovsky LD Simon Wang RW Shane Vansaghi RW Eddie Genborg C Ethan Czata LD Kurban Limatov RW Vaclav Nestrasil C Matthew Gard RD Carter Amico LW David Lewandowski RD Peyton Kettles C Theo Stockselius LW Tomas Poletin C Michal Svrcek LW Filip Ekberg RW Bruno Osmanis C Gustav Hillstrom LD Malte Vass C Tyler Hopkins RD Theodor Hallquisth RD Carlos Handel C Adam Benak C Mikkel Eriksen LW Kristian Epperson RD Carson Cameron C Jimmy Lombardi RW Maxim Schafer G Petteri Rimpinen C Tomas Tobezal G Jack Parsons LW Max Westergard

Red Wings’ First Round Trade Options

In addition to the draft board, we’ve included fair deals should the Red Wings decide to trade up or back using PuckPedia’s Perri Pick Value Calculator.

Move up to No. 10 – Detroit trades No. 13, No. 44, and No. 119 to Anaheim for No. 10

Move back to No. 16 – Detroit trades No. 13 to Montreal for No. 16 and No. 41

In both cases, the team moving back gets a little more than the team moving up in terms of pick value. So a slight overpay to move up, and getting a sweetener to move back.

Detroit could potentially move up if Roger McQueen falls due to concerns about his back injury. If the Red Wings are comfortable with the risk, getting a high-end talent would be worth the cost. Additionally, Anaheim could opt to move back and grab a defenseman in a more appropriate draft slot.

One last note: This may be the last year the Red Wings select in the top half of the draft. It may be a good opportunity to consolidate draft picks (and prospects, if need be) and trade up into the top 10 to select one more high-end player to cap off their rebuild. I’m talking Brady Martin, Jake O’Brien, James Hagans, or Porter Martone. It’s now or never.

Additional Red Wings Draft Coverage