Red Wings Trade Board for the 2025 Offseason

Given the make-up of this year’s free agent class and the high amount of buyers, it’s likely that the Detroit Red Wings will need to pursue trades to improve their roster this offseason.
Fortunately for them, the trade market is littered with quality players. Some will need new contracts in the near future. Others could be dealt as part of an organizational shake-up.
Below, we’ll dive into Detroit’s needs, potential trade partners, and the players that the Red Wings should target to address their organizational deficiencies.
Red Wings Roster Needs
Earlier in the offseason, I outlined Detroit’s main needs. They are:
- Top-line forward
- Top-four defenseman
- Top-six/second-line forward
- Scoring depth
These are obvious. One-thousand percent. Still, stating the reality of the situation – the Red Wings need a lot of help to get over the hump.
Red Wings’ Potential Trade Partners
Which teams should Steve Yzeman target? The list below outlines potential trade partners, with the teams sorted into common themes:
- Past Connections – Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Teams Needing Change – Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks.
- Salary Cap Issues – Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: GMs having prior relationships with other GMs matters. Whether it’s working together previously or agreeing to past trades, the familiarity there adds comfortability in reaching out to inquire about a particular player.
You’ll note that there aren’t any rebuilding teams listed here. That’s because there really isn’t a team in that position right now. The Blackhawks want to add. So do the Sharks and Ducks. Just about everyone is a buyer this offseason.
Red Wings Trade Board
Based on my analysis, these players fit the description of meeting organizational needs and are reportedly available to some degree. They’re ranked by position, and then with overall value and potential cost in mind.
Top-Six Forwards:
- LW J.J. Peterka
- LW Jason Robertson
- C Marco Rossi
- RW Bryan Rust
- C Mika Zibanejad
Top-Four Defensemen:
- LD Alexander Romanov
- LD Nicolas Hague
- RD Rasmus Andersson
- LD Bowen Byram
- LD Adam Pelech
Scoring Depth:
- RW Alex Laferriere
- LW Warren Foegele
- LW Mason Marchment
- LW Trevor Moore
- LW Michael Bunting
Consolidated Trade Board:
- LW J.J. Peterka
- LW Jason Robertson
- LD Alexander Romanov
- LD Nicolas Hague
- RW Alex Laferriere
- C Marco Rossi
- LW Warren Foegele
- RD Rasmus Andersson
- LD Bowen Byram
- LW Mason Marchment
- LD Adam Pelech
- LD K’Andre Miller
- RD Noah Dobson
- RD Erik Karlsson
- LW Trevor Moore
- LW Michael Bunting
- RD Jordan Spence
- RW Bryan Rust
- C Mika Zibanejad
- LW Conor Garland
As for Detroit’s trade chips, there shouldn’t be very many “untouchables” at this point. Not all draft picks turn into NHL players, and not all prospects mature into impact NHLers. Even if some—plus NHL players—are dealt, there is still plenty of depth in the pipeline.
Final Word
This year’s free agent class doesn’t have many high-end players that will improve the Red Wings. Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett, and Vladislav Gavrikov would be great additions, for sure. But most of the league will make an attempt to sign these players come July 1.
This is why the Red Wings should prioritize adding via trade. Playoffs are within reach, but there’s work to be done if Detroit wants to reach that goal in 2026 – especially with most teams looking to add this offseason.