Red Wings Trade Board for the 2025 Offseason

Given the make-up of this year’s free agent class and the high amount of buyers, it’s likely that the Detroit Red Wings will need to pursue trades to improve their roster this offseason.

Fortunately for them, the trade market is littered with quality players. Some will need new contracts in the near future. Others could be dealt as part of an organizational shake-up.

Below, we’ll dive into Detroit’s needs, potential trade partners, and the players that the Red Wings should target to address their organizational deficiencies.

Red Wings Roster Needs

Earlier in the offseason, I outlined Detroit’s main needs. They are:

Top-line forward Top-four defenseman Top-six/second-line forward Scoring depth

These are obvious. One-thousand percent. Still, stating the reality of the situation – the Red Wings need a lot of help to get over the hump.

Red Wings’ Potential Trade Partners

Which teams should Steve Yzeman target? The list below outlines potential trade partners, with the teams sorted into common themes:

Past Connections – Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Teams Needing Change – Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks.

Salary Cap Issues – Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: GMs having prior relationships with other GMs matters. Whether it’s working together previously or agreeing to past trades, the familiarity there adds comfortability in reaching out to inquire about a particular player.

Steve Yzerman alongside Kris Draper and Shawn Horcoff. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

You’ll note that there aren’t any rebuilding teams listed here. That’s because there really isn’t a team in that position right now. The Blackhawks want to add. So do the Sharks and Ducks. Just about everyone is a buyer this offseason.

Red Wings Trade Board

Based on my analysis, these players fit the description of meeting organizational needs and are reportedly available to some degree. They’re ranked by position, and then with overall value and potential cost in mind.

Top-Six Forwards:

LW J.J. Peterka LW Jason Robertson C Marco Rossi RW Bryan Rust C Mika Zibanejad

Top-Four Defensemen:

LD Alexander Romanov LD Nicolas Hague RD Rasmus Andersson LD Bowen Byram LD Adam Pelech

Scoring Depth:

RW Alex Laferriere LW Warren Foegele LW Mason Marchment LW Trevor Moore LW Michael Bunting

Consolidated Trade Board:

LW J.J. Peterka LW Jason Robertson LD Alexander Romanov LD Nicolas Hague RW Alex Laferriere C Marco Rossi LW Warren Foegele RD Rasmus Andersson LD Bowen Byram LW Mason Marchment LD Adam Pelech LD K’Andre Miller RD Noah Dobson RD Erik Karlsson LW Trevor Moore LW Michael Bunting RD Jordan Spence RW Bryan Rust C Mika Zibanejad LW Conor Garland

As for Detroit’s trade chips, there shouldn’t be very many “untouchables” at this point. Not all draft picks turn into NHL players, and not all prospects mature into impact NHLers. Even if some—plus NHL players—are dealt, there is still plenty of depth in the pipeline.

Final Word

This year’s free agent class doesn’t have many high-end players that will improve the Red Wings. Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett, and Vladislav Gavrikov would be great additions, for sure. But most of the league will make an attempt to sign these players come July 1.

This is why the Red Wings should prioritize adding via trade. Playoffs are within reach, but there’s work to be done if Detroit wants to reach that goal in 2026 – especially with most teams looking to add this offseason.