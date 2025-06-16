Sweden Announces First 6 Players for 2026 Winter Olympics Team

Sweden has announced the first six players added to its preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

The 12-team men’s tournament will take place from Feb. 11 to 22. The teams will play in three groups. Group A features Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, and France. Group B includes Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Italy. Group C has the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark.

Here are the first six players on Team Sweden’s preliminary roster.

William Nylander

Born in Calgary, the 29-year-old is the son of former NHL forward Michael Nylander, a native of Stockholm. He has 612 points (262 goals, 350 assists) in 685 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs since being the No. 8 pick at the 2014 NHL Draft. He was an All-Star with an NHL career-high 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) in 2023-24. He has competed at the World Championship four times, including having 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 10 games as MVP when Sweden won in 2017.

Victor Hedman

The 34-year-old from Ornskoldsvik and Tampa Bay Lightning captain has 794 points (171 goals, 623 assists) in 1,131 games since being the No. 2 pick at the 2009 NHL Draft. A six-time finalist for the Norris Trophy, he won the award in 2018 as the league’s best defenseman. He is a three-time All-Star (2017, 2020, 2022) and had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020, helping the Lightning win the first of back-to-back championships. He scored one goal in four games for Sweden in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and has represented the country at the World Championship four times.

Adrian Kempe

A 28-year-old from Kramfors, Kempe has 401 points (194 goals, 207 assists) in 630 games across nine seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and was an All-Star in 2022. He has competed at the World Championship four times, including having eight points (two goals, six assists) in 10 games when Sweden won in 2018.

Rasmus Dahlin

The 25-year-old and Buffalo Sabres captain has 360 points (83 goals, 277 assists) in 509 games since being the No. 1 pick at the 2018 NHL Draft. A three-time All-Star (2022, 2023, 2024) and native of Lidkoping, Dahlin had one assist in two games at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and competed at the IIHF World Championship in 2022 and 2024.

Gabriel Landeskog

The 32-year-old is the captain of the Colorado Avalanche and has 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 games. He had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 playoff games in 2022, contributing to the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win. A knee injury forced him to miss nearly three years before he returned on April 23 in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars, finishing the playoffs with four points (one goal, three assists) in five games. A Stockholm native, he had one assist in six games during the 2014 Sochi Olympics and one goal in four games during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Lucas Raymond

The 23-year-old from Gothenburg has 254 points (98 goals, 156 assists) in 320 games in his first four seasons with the Detroit Red Wings since being selected No. 4 at the 2020 NHL Draft. Raymond, who had an NHL career-high 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) this season, has represented Sweden at the past three World Championships and had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 10 games at this year’s tournament.

Milano Cortina 2026 marks a significant milestone in ice hockey history. For the first time in 12 years, NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games.