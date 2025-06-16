Bruins Should Explore Marchment Trade

In today’s NHL, it takes more than one standout trait to make an impact. Size, speed, skill, and leadership all matter, but the best players blend multiple strengths. The Bruins leaned heavily into size last offseason and quickly learned that their lineup often fell flat without high-end speed and skill. Despite entering a retooling phase at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Boston didn’t appear ready to bottom out. Instead, they capitalized on a seller’s market, moving pieces for both future assets and NHL-ready talent. With big-money commitments already made to 30-year-olds Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, it’s unlikely GM Don Sweeney plans to punt on next season. That’s why a player like Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment, who doesn’t fit a typical rebuild mold, could be a smart target.

While there have been rumors and reports that the Stars’ forward Jason Robertson could be available on the trade market, there have also been similar reports of Marchment’s name being dangled. Though the soon-to-be 26-year-old Robertson is a legitimate star in the NHL, the price to acquire him may be too steep for a team like the Bruins. While they are intent on competing next season, they also need to be mindful of preserving assets to help turn things around in the long run. Marchment, on the other hand, could come at a more reasonable price and may be exactly the type of player the Bruins need in their middle six to boost secondary scoring and add grit to a lineup that is likely to look very different next season.

Mason Marchment could be available this offseason and the Boston Bruins would be wise to inquire. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This doesn’t mean the Bruins shouldn’t go big-fish hunting and at least inquire about a player like Robertson. It does, however, mean they should be selective about which fish they’re chasing. Robertson is undoubtedly a star, but he plays a non-premium position on the wing. If the Bruins are going to allocate significant assets and commit to a major contract, it should be for a top-line center, which remains the team’s biggest need.

Marchment Offers Value Without Breaking the Bank

Though Marchment is set to enter his age-30 season in the NHL, the Ontario native has proven over the last few seasons that he can produce consistently at the NHL level. He recorded 47 or more points in three of his last four seasons and posted consecutive 22-goal campaigns in the last two seasons. His offensive contributions are well established, but it’s his 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame and reliable two-way play that make him especially appealing to a Bruins team that still values size and defensive responsibility, even after a coaching change with the team hiring Marco Sturm this offseason.

While Marchment isn’t necessarily going to be the difference maker between the Bruins finishing near the bottom of the standings and winning the Stanley Cup, he could be exactly the kind of player the team needs to help recreate their identity and once again become a difficult team to play against.

With the team moving on from a player like Trent Frederic at the Trade Deadline, the Bruins could get similar value out of a player like Marchment without the immediate need to extend him to a contract for the 2025-26 season. Contenders need players like Marchment in their lineup and, if available for a reasonable trade price, the Bruins probably won’t find a much better value than him at just $4.5 million next season. While it’s unclear what an extension for Marchment would look like, the team would have a whole season to figure out how he fits and if both sides are even interested in a long-term marriage.

The Bruins cannot afford to leave any stone unturned this offseason. If a player like Robertson is available, they have to inquire. If a player like Marchment is available, they have to inquire. It’s going to be a busy few months on the phones for Sweeney, especially if he wants to keep fans happy.