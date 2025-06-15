Oilers’ Tough Lineup Decisions That Have to Be Made for Do-or-Die Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers have fallen behind in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final as they head toward Game 6 down 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. They will have some tough decisions to make heading into their next game as they try to save their season and avoid losing to the Panthers for a second straight campaign. Luckily for the Oilers, they have won five of their previous six games when facing elimination and have proven they can play well when their backs are against the wall, but they will need to have their best game of the postseason if they want a chance at dragging the series back to Edmonton for Game 7.

Related: Oilers’ Ty Emberson Might Be on Outside Looking in for 2025-26 Season

From their goaltending decision to which players could play with whom in the next game, let’s take a look at some of the possible lineup changes next game.

Who Gets the Pipes: Skinner vs Pickard

The biggest question heading into Game 6 will be who gets the net: Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard? The case can be made for both of them, and it’s going to be a tough decision for the Oilers’ coaching staff to make. Skinner has proven time and time again that he can bounce back well after a tough game, but Pickard’s record in this postseason is hard to ignore despite a rough outing in Game 5.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

It’s hard not to give the crease to Skinner for Game 6. His play in the back half of every playoff series throughout his playoff career is hard to ignore, considering he seems to play better as the series moves along, but going back and forth between goaltenders is always risky.

Arvidsson vs Skinner vs Kapanen: Who Plays?

The next question will be which forward comes out? Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, and Kasperi Kapanen have all come in and out throughout the playoffs this season, and one of them will likely be a healthy scratch for Game 6. Arvidsson came in for Kapanen last game and played well, but didn’t touch the score sheet. Skinner has played well at both ends of the ice, but his lack of playoff experience may force head coach Kris Knoblauch to lean toward sitting him out over the other two.

The other option could be to take out Trent Frederic, who has to be dealing with a small injury and might not be close to fully healthy, but his physical presence has helped the Oilers with Zach Hyman sitting in the press box with an injured wrist. The Oilers could also consider taking out Evander Kane, who has been dealing with some penalty troubles this series, but I would lean toward that not being an option.

It’s tough to predict what the Oilers’ coaching staff is thinking, but if I had to guess, Arvidsson probably comes out for Kapanen, and they shake up the lines a bit.

Blue Line Decision: Klingberg, Stecher, Emberson?

The Oilers chose to bring Troy Stecher into the lineup, and he has played well alongside Darnell Nurse, and it seems to have been a smart decision so far. It’s tough to see them making any changes to their blue line, but they will have to at least consider making another change, and maybe John Klingberg or Ty Emberson see some playing time in Game 6.

I doubt they shake up their blue line too much, but it’s another decision they will have to sit down and consider. Mattias Ekholm seems to still have a nagging injury, Brett Kulak has looked lost at times, and Jake Walman has been bothered by the mind games of the Panthers throughout the entire series.

While the Oilers coaching staff won’t want to panic heading into Game 6, they will have to take their time and try to make the right decisions as they try to save their season. The lineup they put out against the Panthers away from home will play a key factor in whether or not they can drag the series back to Alberta.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.