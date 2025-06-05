Bruins Name Marco Sturm Head Coach

Finally, the Boston Bruins have announced who the next coach will be. After much speculation, the Bruins have named former player Marco Sturm as the 30th head coach in team history. Sturm has carved out a role for himself behind the bench and now gets the opportunity and with a team he’s familiar with.



Marco Sturm Gets His Shot

His name has been floated out there for quite some time, and now he finally gets his chance. Sturm has been with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ontario Reign for the last three seasons and has done well with them as a squad. Not only has he excelled with developing young talent on the roster, but he has found great success with them. Over the three seasons, he had a record 119-80-11-6 and made the playoffs for three consecutive years. Also, he was behind the bench as an assistant for the Los Angeles Kings.

This is a unique opportunity for Sturm. He will be tasked with developing this current core and getting them to perform at a higher level. The team missed the playoffs this past season and would like to get back to winning ways. General manager Don Sweeney sees Sturm as the guy, and given how he’s been able to perform with Ontario, the shoe fits.



“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” said General Manager Don Sweeney. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively.”

The Bruins struggled with offense this season, finishing near the bottom in goals scored and in the bottom 10 in every category. Defensively, they took a step back, and with the pieces they have in place, having Sturm implement his system is huge.



Chris Phillips (D, OTT) and Marco Sturm (LW, BOS)

The coach has finally been hired, so the real work now begins with the NHL Draft and free agency right around the corner.