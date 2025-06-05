2025 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Russian Prospects

The 2024 NHL Draft class was a good one for Russians, with four players selected in the first round: Ivan Demidov, Anton Silayev, Yegor Surin, and Matvei Gridin. This year, the situation is a bit different, without any sure-fire first-rounders and only Ivan Ryabkin being a candidate for a top-32 pick. This is likely because young Russian players have lacked exposure since the national team has been banned from international competition. However, these players (only first-time eligible players have been taken into consideration) are the best-ranked Russians for this year’s draft.

10. Maxim Agafonov, Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 33rd (European Skaters)

A solid defensive blueliner with a good frame, Maxim Agafonov makes few mistakes and keeps his composure in the defensive zone, even in high-pressure situations. He has seen significant progress in the last couple of seasons, but dropped down a bit in the final rankings – maybe because he failed to showcase his offensive game this season, scoring 14 points at the junior level. That said, he has the potential to become a third-pairing defenseman in the NHL – being a good-sized, right-handed blueliner will play to his advantage. Right now, however, Agafonov looks more like a project pick.

9. Kirill Yemelyanov, Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 31st (International Skaters)

Like Agafonov, Yemelyanov also dropped a bit in the final rankings, but his situation is harder to understand as the center had a good showing in the playoffs in the Russian junior league and has shown progress, even if he needs to work on his frame. The Irkutsk native could become a middle-six option, considering he reads the game well, has solid skills with the puck and in the face-off dot, usually a weak spot for Russian centers. These skills will likely see him drafted, although he will probably hear his name in the later rounds.

8. Dmitri Isayev, Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 21st (International Skaters)

What can hurt a player’s draft ranking even if he has good stats, clear signs of growth, excellent mobility and solid puck skills? His size. Isayev’s 5-foot-9 and 147-pound frame is likely why his stock has fallen as we get closer to the draft. However, he is a flashy player who is elusive and creative with the puck, but he tends to be a one-dimensional player, with little use if he doesn’t produce on the scoresheet. If he manages to work on his physicality without losing his strong parts, he may become a solid offensive player. However, it’s unlikely a team will use a high pick on a risky player like Isayev at this point in his development.

7. Daniil Prokhorov, Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 18th (International Skaters)

A forward with a great size and excellent hands around the net, Daniil Prokhorov has all the makings of a power forward who knows how to score and likes to shoot the puck. At 6-foot-6 and 209 pounds, the forward posted a solid performance with 20 goals in the MHL this season. However, he did make puzzling decisions in the offensive zone, sometimes struggling with his passing. Mobility isn’t his forte, but he doesn’t lack speed or agility, despite his size. Prokhorov is a very raw player at this stage of his development, but could become a middle-six regular in the NHL.

Semyon Frolov, Spartak Moscow (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

6. Semyon Frolov, Goaltender

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 2nd (International Goalies)

Goalies are always hard to project. That’s why they aren’t often picked in the first round, despite the exceptions. Both Semyon Frolov and Pyotr Andreyanov have tons of potential, but they seem to be lacking something. Frolov checks some boxes, but didn’t get a lot of games and exposure to be considered a high pick. However, given his size and basic skills, his name will be called.

5. Pyotr Andreyanov, Goaltender

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 1st (International Goalies)

If Frolov lacked exposure and on-ice opportunities, Andreyanov lacks size. Even if he’s not a small goalie, at 6-foot-2, he lacks the height that most NHL teams are looking for. However, Andreyanov is a talented netminder who is excellent at tracking the puck and has a solid technique. He needs more seasoning but the potential is there.

4. Artyom Gonchar, Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 11th (International Skaters)

A riser in the Central Scouting rankings, Gonchar has quick hands and excellent puck skills, like his uncle, Stanley Cup champion and former NHLer Sergei Gonchar. It’s impressive that Gonchar has jumped up the rankings, considering his size and his lack of defensive game. The offensive d-man had a very good season in the MHL, where he showcased his offensive instincts and excellent reads, but those skills alone won’t get him a spot on an NHL roster – he needs to bulk up and improve his defensive game.

3. Kurban Limatov, Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 9th (International Skaters)

Limatov is another riser, and his profile is typical of a highly-ranked defenseman. A physical defenseman with size and excellent mobility, Limatov plays a solid 200-foot game, although he projects more as a defensive-minded blueliner. His defensive IQ and reach translate to solid potential as an NHL defenseman. Limatov should hear his name called in the third or fourth round, unless someone takes a flier on him.

2. Alexander Zharovsky, Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 5th (International Skaters)

Considered a very talented player, Zharovsky wasn’t included in the mid-season rankings but ranks fifth among international skaters in the final rankings. Zharovsky has plenty of offensive skills but had limited exposure this season, only making his KHL debut in the playoffs in April, scoring his first point in the league in his third game, without, however, scoring more.

There’s a lot to like about Zharovsky’s game, from his soft hands to his excellent skating and swift moves, but at this point, it’s unknown how this can translate to pro hockey. Despite his skills, it’s unlikely that any team will spend a first or even a second-round pick on him – he has a lot of upside, but as much uncertainty.

Ivan Ryabkin, Dynamo Moskva (Photo Credit: Dynamo Moskva)

1. Ivan Ryabkin, Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 35th (North American Skaters)

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Ivan Ryabkin, who won the Clark Cup with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. Ryabkin was expected to have a decent rookie season with Dynamo Moscow in the KHL, and he was ranked much higher early on. However, despite outscoring Matvei Michkov in the Russian junior league, Ryabkin failed to deliver in pro hockey, showing inconsistent skating abilities and couldn’t get the same degree of offensive freedom he had with his peers in Russia.

A player with superb offensive skills, Ryabkin struggled a bit in his first games with the Lumberjacks. He eventually lifted the Cup, with his stock rising a bit again, after moving from a lottery pick and considered a potential first-round target for some teams, to as low as a projected second-round pick.

Plenty of Russian Talent Up for Grabs

Last year, 26 players were drafted out of Russia, plus three from Belarus. Four Russian players were picked in the first round, but that is unlikely to happen again this year. However, the second day should feature several Russian players selected by NHL clubs, including players who didn’t make it onto this list.

