2024 NHL Draft Top 10 Russian Prospects

The 2024 NHL draft-eligible players from Russia are a strong group with a great deal of speed and talent. Although we saw some of these players play this season, others were only seen on tape because Russia has not been a part of the IIHF World Championships. Nevertheless, these players will see their names called by NHL teams when the draft takes place on June 28 and 29.

10. Ilya Nabokov – Goaltender

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 1st (European Goaltenders)

While Ilya Nabokov may be on the smaller side for a goaltender, he has not let it hinder his development. He did nothing but impress in his first full season in Russia’s premier hockey league, the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Taking the starting role for the Metallurg Magnitogorsk, he led the team to their third Gagarin Cup win in franchise history. He was one of the best goaltenders in the league, showing poise and consistency reminiscent of veteran NHL goaltenders.

Outside of Carter George, who is expected to go in the late second round or early in the third, the rest of the draft is up in the air for netminders. The reality for Nabokov is he could be the second goaltender taken off the board in the 55-75 range, or he could drop to 125 or later if no teams believe he can sustain his success. The most likely outcome is he goes in the beginning of the third round to a team looking to add a high-upside goaltending prospect.

9. Mikhail Yegorov – Goaltender

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 1st (North American Goaltenders)

Scouts see a lot of potential in 6-foot-4 goaltender Mikhail Yegorov despite an 8-25-3 record with the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers. Yegorov was named to this season’s All-USHL Rookie Second Team. He appeared in 43 games, the most among rookie goalies and third among all netminders, finishing in the top 15 in save percentage (SV%) at .892, was one of 15 goaltenders to record a shutout, and played 2,117 minutes. His size helps, but he battles hard. Yegorov will likely see his name called in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

8. Timur Kol – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 36th (European Skaters)

Kol is an offensive defenseman who supports play in various ways, utilizing soft passing, good vision, and his size advantage to keep play active. His passing is his most advanced offensive asset. He’s an adept passer in tight spaces and easily finds tough lanes. Kol is an active communicator from the back end as well. The strongest aspects of Kol’s game come in the form of complimentary offensive involvement. He rarely chooses to take the puck and drive the play himself, but he does a very good job of engaging and progressing the plays his teammates develop.

7. Yegor Surin – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 22nd (European Skaters)

Surin is a polarizing prospect. His discipline (or lack thereof) and decision-making can lead to him putting himself or his team in unenviable positions. He will sometimes skate right into traffic and try to play a bit of “Hero Puck,” but he doesn’t quite have the skill to pull off moves like that regularly. Surin is one of the youngest players in the 2024 Draft – his August birthday makes him roughly a month away from being eligible in 2025 instead. When he’s at his best, Surin uses his teammates well, both as passing options and as distractions for opposing defenders. Surin’s best trait is his compete level, which is strong enough to make him that classic fan-favorite type of player who never seems to quit on a play.

6. Matvei Gridin – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 21st (North American Skaters)

A native of Kurgan, Russia, Gridin set his sights on playing in the NHL and knew coming to the United States would help him achieve his goal. He quickly realized the USHL was the best path to get there, given the league’s solid track record of producing picks for the NHL Draft every year. In the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft, the Muskegon Lumberjacks boldly chose Gridin in the 15th round, 223rd overall.

Matvei Gridin, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Muskegon Lumberjacks/USHL)

Gridin has been an offensive juggernaut with many question marks at lower levels. He projects as an NHL middle-six forward, but his upside is to be a top-six scoring winger. He is an undeniable talent, and his ability to generate a lot of points has many projecting that he will be drafted in the second round. However, if he continues to build off his successful second half in the USHL playoffs, don’t be surprised to see him sneak in at the end of the first round.

5. Nikita Artamonov – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 19th (European Skaters)

Heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, one of the most complete forwards available will be Nikita Artamonov, who spent the last year playing against men in the KHL at 18 years old. In 53 games played, he posted 23 points – a solid total when you take into account who he was competing against, but more impressive was his ability to drive play for his line whenever he took the ice. He may not have elite playmaking abilities, but his skillset allows him to be a threat in the offensive and defensive zones, while his acute hockey IQ keeps him in the right place to make a play at all times. Also, while he is average-sized (5-foot-11), he understands how to use his strength to win puck battles in the corners or chip in to help a teammate out when they make a mistake.

4. Matvei Shuravin – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 15th (European Skaters)

Matvei Shuravin’s path to the 2024 NHL Draft has been a bit of a winding road. This season, he spent eight games playing against men in the KHL; he looked good before suffering an injury and eventually being sent down to the MHL (Russian Junior Hockey League).

Against players his own age, Shuravin, unsurprisingly, looked great, even if he only posted 7 points in 22 games. However, offense isn’t a priority in his game plan right now. While there is a lot of potential in his passing abilities, his shot is a bit wild, and he lacks the top-end skill set to be a real threat on the attack.

3. Igor Chernyshov – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 9th (European Skaters)

For Igor Chernyshov, context is everything to understanding his potential. The 6-foot-2 forward started playing hockey against men in the KHL when he played five games for Dynamo Moskva during the 2022-23 season. In 2023-24, he split time between the KHL and MHL (the Russian minor-league system), where he played 34 and 22 games, respectively. During this time, Chernyshov didn’t win any scoring records, but as an underaged player taking on ice time against men in the KHL, he more than held his own. He is willing to fight for his space on the ice and in front of the net, and he will drive opponents through the corners to force them out of play.

2. Ivan Demidov – Forward

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 2nd (European Skaters)

Demidov is arguably the most exciting prospect for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Like Cole Eiserman, he possesses an incredible eye for the net. After initially struggling in the KHL, he was sent down to the MHL, where he immediately caught fire and never looked back.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What makes Demidov so dangerous on offense is his patience. By now, most teams know that when he gets the puck, it’s likely to end up in the back of the net, so he is frequently pressured more than his teammates. However, that’s just fine by him, as he will wait for opponents to corner him, drawing in the double- or triple-team, and then quickly passes the puck to an open teammate or, if none are ready, uses a quick change of direction to create a wide-open space for an excellent scoring chance. No space is too small for the crafty Russian, and he has the agility and speed to take advantage of most openings.

1. Anton Silayev – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking: 1st (European Skaters)

Anton Silayev is an excellent defensive defenseman who has been an absolute force in big minutes for his team in the KHL this season despite not turning 18 until April. He was relatively unknown before this season, but he broke out in a big way in a full-time KHL spot this fall, immediately jumping into the first round and even the top-5 conversation.

His poise and work ethic are also positive traits, as he hits the ice to work hard and try to win games. Silayev isn’t the flashiest player and doesn’t cheat for offense. Instead, he tries to find the best possible play he can make without compromising any dangerous chances in the other direction. Silayev is an exceptional skater for his size and moves like an NHL-caliber defender already. He can work his way across the offensive blue line with possession, shut down plays from disadvantages with his speed and reach, and has shown some potential as a puck carrier through transition.

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29. The NHL will be the first sports League to make use of the $2.8 billion, 18,600-seat globe-shaped arena renowned for its immersive video and audio technology, including a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen and outdoor LED displays. It will also be the first event televised live from Sphere.