Boston Bruins 2023-24 Season Report Cards: Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins centennial season is officially complete. While it did not net a Stanley Cup championship and give the Bruins faithful another parade, the season was not a complete failure. The organization celebrated 100 years of Bruins hockey and even took a trip down memory lane. Several era nights took place at TD Garden, where fans relived the memories of different eras of Bruins hockey.

The Bruins also finished with another 100-point season, finishing second in the Atlantic Division. Now that the season is over, we can reflect on how players performed and give them a grade for the season. Today’s report card will rate center Morgan Geekie.

Increased Opportunity Resulted in Career Season

With the bonus overages carried over from the Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci contracts, the Bruins were financially handicapped this season. They did not have the necessary funds to land the biggest fish on the market. Instead, general manager Don Sweeney had to find players at a lower cost who could also impact the roster. In the summer of 2023, Sweeney signed Geekie to a two-year contract worth $2 million per season.

Before this season, Geekie was never given top minutes and was often used at the bottom of the lineup. When he began his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, he averaged 9:47 of ice time per game and had nine points in 36 games. He joined the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, and ice time and production increased (22 points during the 2021-22 season). However, he was still playing just 10 minutes per game. Coming to the Bruins was a huge opportunity for him, and a new role was there for the taking.

Geekie’s offense exploded this season, and he added the depth and value that the Bruins were searching for. Compared to seasons past, he showed how lethal his shot could be and set a career-high with 17 goals. In all situations, he generated 13 expected goals. He was unafraid to shoot the puck (130 shots on goal) and finished with the best shooting percentage of his career (13.1). His 39 points were also a career-high, showing what he could do with an increased opportunity.

During the 2021-22 season with the Kraken, Geekie had 95 minutes on the power play, but it dropped to four during the 2022-23 season. With the Bruins, he saw 142:10 of ice time on the power play and scored 12 points. He became a crucial part of the Bruins’ offense.

Geekie also excelled in the high-danger areas and was strong below the faceoff circles in the offensive zone. He added an element of physicality and was willing to finish his checks. For $2 million per season, he was worth taking a chance on and, so far, it’s paid off.

Geekie No Stranger to Playoffs

Geekie didn’t light up the scoresheet in the playoffs like Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand did, but he found ways to produce and contribute during the Bruins’ postseason run.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 13 games, he scored four goals (a career-high in a single postseason) and five points, spread throughout the two series. However, the Bruins struggled in the faceoff circle, and Geekie was part of that, finishing with a 45.8% success rate. But he did center the top line alongside Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

Geekie was a tremendous asset for the Bruins this season and grew his game.

Geekie Was a Slam Dunk of a Signing

Any signing is a risk, whether it’s a big contract or a small depth signing. With the need for extra depth down the middle of the ice, adding Geekie was a perfect decision. He took an increased opportunity and ran with it, having a career year. He could play anywhere in the lineup and bring that extra layer of production. He was a strong presence this season, and hopefully, he’ll build off this performance next season.

Grade: B