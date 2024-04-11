Matvei Gridin – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matvei Gridin

2023-24 Team: Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Date of Birth: Mar. 1, 2006

Place of Birth: Kurgan, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

There are moments where Matvei Griden appears to go through the motions, but he reads and reacts to plays as well as anyone in the draft. He has proven that he can beat goalies in the USHL from anywhere in the offensive zone with an outstanding snapshot. He’s a strong playmaker and finisher who can generate a lot of offense, but he can play on the perimeter too much, which is the main concern on how his game will fare at higher levels.

A player with sound hockey IQ, Gridin is a good skater but not a pure burner on open ice. His offensive skill set is equal parts goal-scorer and playmaker. His assists come from extending plays more than from creating off the rush. He regularly tries and pulls off difficult, clever little moments on the ice to worm his way out of trouble, play pucks through, or past defenders.

Due to his good size, he plays a heavy style. Gridin is hard to defend around the crease and always seems to find pucks around the net. However, he tends to follow the game too often, so he needs to get out of his comfort zone and attack more.

Matvei Gridin, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Muskegon Lumberjacks/USHL)

Gridin has worked hard over the offseason to strengthen himself. He spent a lot of time in the weight room and working on his shot with his dad, an Olympic cross-country skier, a hockey coach, and personal trainer. His dedication to fine-tuning his shot came from being utilized more on the Lumberjack’s power-play unit.

A native of Kurgan, Russia, Gridin set his sights on playing in the NHL and knew that coming to the United States would help him achieve his goal. He quickly realized the USHL was the best path to get there, given the league’s solid track record of producing picks for the NHL Draft every year. In the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft, the Lumberjacks boldly chose Gridin in the 15th round, 223rd overall.

The lack of involvement is a significant problem because Gridin’s offensive talent is not elite enough to justify focusing solely on one aspect. This problem is not new for many junior prospects, but it is something that will need to be dealt with at higher levels. He is currently committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season.

After adjusting to the North American style of play, Gridin took on a more prominent role with the Lumberjacks in his second season with the team. His expanded ice time saw his production explode while playing first- and second-line roles.

Matvei Gridin – NHL Draft Projection

Gridin has been an offensive juggernaut with many question marks at lower levels. He projects as an NHL middle-six forward, but his upside is to be a top-six scoring winger. He is an undeniable talent, and his ability to generate a lot of points in his NHL has many projecting that he will be drafted in the second round. However, if he continues to build off his successful second half in the USHL playoffs, don’t be surprised to see him sneak in at the end of the first round.

Quotables

“A bona fide triple threat, Gridin is a monster in the offensive zone and his highlight reel is nothing to scoff at. Few players have the skill and intelligence to pull off the plays he does, which makes his fluctuant engagement all the more frustrating. He tends to shy away from the physical side of the game and despite his above average size, creates a lot of his work through the perimeter and power-play. How effective he will be as a 5v5 forward and if his current style is at all translatable is up for debate.” David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“With possession of the puck, Matvei Gridin moves the opponent by remaining active on the periphery, exploiting his strengths in identifying passing or shooting lanes. The prospect is genuinely dangerous in these situations. Even though it happens from the outside, he’s a meticulous winger who anticipates well, turning anything into scoring opportunities.” Simon St. Lau, TSLH Prospects

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Quick Shot

Competitive in board battles

Excellent skater

Strong Playmaker

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Appears to go through the motions

Plays out on the perimeter too much

Mobility

NHL Potential

His shot is powerful and accurate. His diverse arsenal troubles goalkeepers, and his scoring rate has increased throughout his two years in the USHL. Even with some concerns about playing in the perimeter too much and a perceived lack of effort, Gridin is a strong playmaker and finisher who can generate a lot of offense and should end up in the middle-six forward group in the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 4/10

Matvei Gridin Statistics

Videos