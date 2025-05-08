Semyon Frolov – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Semyon Frolov

2024-25 Teams: MHK Spartak Moscow, MHK Krylya Sovetov (MHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 17, 2007

Place of Birth: Togliatti, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3, Wt: 203 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goalie

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

It has been an eventful season for Semyon Frolov. The young netminder started the season in his native Togliatti, with MHL side Ladia, where he was splitting games with 21-year-old Danila Ovcharik, who later went on to have his debut in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season. However, in mid-November, Spartak Moscow decided to buy out his contract in Togliatti and have the talented netminder join its organization, also reuniting with his brother, 6-foot-7 defenseman Stepan, who moved to Spartak in 2021. On the one hand, it was a great chance for Frolov to get to a higher-ranked organization with much more potential, but the move had its downsides.

Semyon Frolov, Spartak Moscow (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

Spartak Moscow had a stacked lineup and were contenders in the MHL, giving most games to 2006-born Yaroslav Kuzmenko. This meant that the team didn’t have enough space to give Frolov and Calgary Flames’ draftee Yegor Yegorov playing time. As a result, they were assigned to MHK Krylya Sovetov, another team under Spartak’s umbrella in the MHL (but from next season, they’ll be independent), although for most of the season, Frolov served as backup to Kuzmenko with Spartak. The latter even had two games in the KHL and the VHL, albeit incomplete, while Frolov saw limited action, with only 32 games this season.

With that being said, Frolov showed his worth on more than one occasion, going 9-2-2 with two shutouts in 13 regular-season games with Spartak, coached by Alexander Barkov, father of Florida Panthers’ superstar Aleksander Barkov. Frolov is a quick goalie who relies on his legs and feet movement, and his excellent tracking of the puck. He’s not very tall by modern standards, but at 6-foot-3, he isn’t small either and doesn’t lack in size. Sometimes he goes down too early, leaving space near the crossbar, and that may be something to work on in the future. He also doesn’t always seem at ease while playing the puck.

Semyon Frolov – NHL Draft Projection

Frolov’s stock has been harmed by a relative lack of games and the absence of Russia from the international stage. It will be interesting to see whether NHL teams will prefer him to his fellow Russian countryman Pyotr Andreyanov during the selections. He should hear his name called by the third or fourth round.

Quotables

“While technical and situational improvements are needed, his foundation and ability to make critical saves under pressure suggest he has the potential to become an NHL starter. With proper coaching and development, Frolov could establish himself as a key asset for any team seeking a reliable and impactful goaltender in the future.” – Neutral Zone

“He was able to read plays at a very high rate, getting across the net quickly to stifle a few major scoring chances, including a defensive breakdown that opened up a cross-crease, one-timer that he was able to get his glove on to send it past the net. Seemed like he was never losing track of the puck through screens and overall played a very secure game. Could be a top-64 contender.” – Dylan Griffing, Elite Prospects

Strengths

Quick goalie with plenty of speed, especially in his legs

Good on low shots

Decent size

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Often drops too early

Won’t play the puck if he can avoid doing so

Relative lack of time on ice and exposure

NHL Potential

Frolov’s mobility, skills, and size make him an intriguing NHL project. The next couple of years will be crucial for his development as he needs more games and time on ice at a critical age. Playing a full season in the MHL as a starting goalie would at least be a good start.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Semyon Frolov Stats

Videos

