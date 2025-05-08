Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Woll, Domi, Pacioretty, Marner & Little “M”

The Toronto Maple Leafs fought off a relentless push from the Florida Panthers and emerged with a hard-fought 4–3 victory in Game 2, taking a 2–0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Two emotional and timely performances highlighted the win at Scotiabank Arena: Mitch Marner’s game-winner just days after becoming a father, and Joseph Woll’s composed start in goal, stepping in for the injured Anthony Stolarz.

Florida tied the game 3–3 early in the third period, but Marner needed just 17 seconds to respond. His sharp-angle shot through traffic beat Sergei Bobrovsky and stood as the winner. It was a night when Toronto bent but never broke. The Panthers, led by Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, poured on the pressure in the third period, hitting a post and buzzing the net, but Woll stood tall with 25 saves. Jake McCabe also made a key goal-mouth glove clearance in the dying minutes, helping preserve the win.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, left, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe during the third period in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Toronto’s depth came through in key moments. The Maple Leafs’ top line logged heavy minutes, while Morgan Rielly added two assists and made solid plays from the blue line. Max Domi and Max Pacioretty both added a goal and an assist, combining energetic offence with responsible play. William Nylander scored his sixth goal of the playoffs, continuing a hot streak that now includes seven points in his last three games.

It wasn’t always smooth, but it was playoff hockey. In that aspect, the Maple Leafs were committed, structured, and full of resolve.

Joseph Woll – Calm in the Crease

One of the most critical developments in the Maple Leafs’ playoff push is the play of goalie Woll. Lifted into the starting role after Stolarz left Game 1 with an injury, Woll stepped in and has allowed just three goals on 28 shots in the series. Game 2 marked his first start since April 17, but he handled it like a seasoned veteran. His calm presence in the crease has impressed head coach Craig Berube, who praised him for fighting through the traffic.

Woll now boasts a .947 save percentage through six career playoff appearances, and with Stolarz’s status still up in the air, it’s clear this is Woll’s crease to lose.

Mitch Marner – Fatherhood and Focus

Marner’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. After a quiet start to the postseason, the star forward delivered the game-winning goal in Game 2—his first of this year’s playoffs. That goal came just days after he became a father for the first time, and he seems to be playing with a renewed focus.

Marner has added an “M” to his equipment in honour of his newborn son, Miles, and told reporters that he’s trying to stay grounded during the emotional highs and lows of the playoffs. Beyond the goal, Marner was excellent all over the ice and showed the responsibility and complete game the Maple Leafs needed from him.

The Two Max(s) – Pacioretty and Domi – Are Earning Their Roles

Veteran contributions also shape the narrative of this series. Max Pacioretty, who began the playoffs as a healthy scratch, tipped in a power-play goal and added an assist on Nylander’s goal. His quick hands around the net and offensive instincts continue to show his spot in the lineup is secure. It would seem that the Maple Leafs wisely brought in their trade deadline veteran before the season started.

Meanwhile, Max Domi turned in his best postseason performance, scoring on a 2-on-1 and picking up an assist. He had his line jumping while maintaining smart puck movement and high energy. These performances have quieted some early criticism and highlight how much Toronto’s veteran depth is paying off in the more meaningful postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the series shifting to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Friday, the Maple Leafs could take a commanding 3–0 lead. The Panthers will be desperate and physical. They’ll likely throw everything they have at Toronto in front of their home crowd. That means Woll must keep his composure, and the Maple Leafs’ defensive group must continue their strong play in front of him.

Offensively, the top-six has started to click at the right time. Nylander is producing consistently, and Marner’s return to form adds a new threat level. If Auston Matthews can add offence to his solid two-way game, imagine what this team could do.

Finally, if Domi and Pacioretty can sustain their momentum, Toronto might have the depth advantage needed to break this series open. The Maple Leafs have shown poise, structure, and maturity through two games, but the job is far from finished. Florida is a battle-tested, championship group. Expect Game 3 to be the most intense of the series so far.