Kirill Yemelyanov – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kirill Yemelyanov

2024-25 team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 8, 2007

Place of Birth: Irkutsk, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 31st (among EU skaters)

Kirill Yemelyanov is a creative center who is decent on the dots and has a strong understanding of the game, blended with interesting reading of the plays to make him an intriguing prospect. While still a bit on the small side and raw physically, Yemelyanov has good puck skills and enough creativity to pose a threat to the opposition every time he hits the ice. It’s very surprising to see that he is ranked so low in general – perhaps he’ll be a surprise pick at the upcoming draft.

Kirill Yemelyanov, HC Lokomotiv (Photo credit: HC Lokomotiv)

While Yemelyanov is not small, his size won’t allow him to be overly physical, but he brings good relative strength and effective stickwork that makes up for his lack of mass. A bit more muscle would help him to lose fewer battles and be more dynamic overall, and that is something to work on in the future for the Yaroslavl prospect, who played very well in the recent MHL Playoffs as well. On top of that, he has good skating abilities and agility.

Yemelyanov looked good throughout the whole season, showing steady progress and bringing excellence on the ice. His stats aren’t impressive at first sight, but he plays for a conservative team within a conservative system. When things mattered – in the playoffs – he recorded eight points in eight games, with four goals and four helpers.

He is a player not to be underestimated and who can become a solid option in the middle-six in the NHL in the future, thanks to his good reading of the game, puck skills, and play on the dots.

Kirill Yemelyanov – NHL Draft Projection

Yemelyanov’s case is a tough one – despite having solid fundamental skills and an interesting profile, he’s ranked low. Had Russia had a chance to play on the international stage, perhaps he would have had a good chance to showcase his game at the U18s and see his stock rise, but that’s not the case. He may be a surprise pick, however.

Quotables

“Kirill Yemelyanov is a high-IQ, play-creating center who blends poise, creativity, and competitiveness into a game that’s rapidly gaining traction as the 2024–25 season progresses. While currently undersized and still raw physically, Yemelyanov’s offensive instincts, faceoff efficiency, and deceptive puck skills are separating him in a deep Loko Yaroslavl lineup. He’s trending in the right direction and has the tools and upside to develop into a reliable middle-six NHL center if he can continue to build strength, add power and tighten up his defensive zone habits.” – Neutral Zone

“Yemelyanov has a strong motor and is capable of maintaining the puck in most tight spaces, making him a strong player in front of the net. He has a strong hockey IQ and is able to read plays and position himself to support teammates wherever needed. He has a pretty quick, snappy shot and that should improve with time and as he matures as a player.” – Jayd Serdy, Inside the Rink

Strengths

Puck skills and good motor

Play on the dots

Good progress this season

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Not a physical player, needs to bulk up

Defensive zone game

NHL Potential

Yemelyanov’s skill set is definitely worthy of a draft pick. His smooth hands, good skating, and high-quality reading of the game allow him to create plays and be an offensive threat when he hits the ice in his shifts. However, to play in the NHL, he needs to add mass, improve his defensive play, and further tune his 200-foot game. He has middle-six potential.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 44/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 4/10

Kirill Yemelyanov Stats

Videos

Kirill Yemelyanov(2025) with a Goal🚨 gives him 8pts in 7GP in the MHL playoffs

•Great Motor

•AVG skater

•good hands

•good defensive stick

•below the puck in the d zone

•he gets to the middle/willing to go to the net

•deals with physicality+engages physically

#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/pQ4VSvr5HG — Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) April 15, 2025

