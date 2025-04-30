Pyotr Andreyanov – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Pyotr Andreyanov

2024-25 Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moscow (MHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 22, 2007

Place of Birth: Volsk, RUS

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 207 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goalie

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Always considered a highly-talented netminder in his native Russia, Pyotr Andreyanov just ended his second year in the juniors with Krasnaya Armiya of the MHL, CSKA’s junior team. He played well throughout the season, winning the competition for the starting goalie position over Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Timofei Obvintsev, a fifth-round pick in 2024. Andreyanov posted an impressive 23-6-6 record this season, but the team had a short life in the playoffs, despite the goalie being probably the best player for Krasnaya Armiya.

Pyotr Andreyanov, HC CSKA Moscow (Photo credit: HC CSKA Moscow)

However, Andreyanov has yet to taste pro season experience. He exclusively played in the MHL, without stints in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) or at least the VHL. While in the big league, CSKA is pretty stacked with goalies, with Ivan Prosvetov and New York Islanders’ draftee Dmitri Gamzin getting most of the games, a call-up to the VHL would have been beneficial for Andreyanov. However, he is expected to make his KHL debut next season, even though the mentioned goalies will both be under contract with CSKA.

Related: 2025 THW NHL Draft Guide

Andreyanov isn’t the biggest goalie around, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 207 pounds, and that will most likely hurt his stock during the selections. However, while modern successful goalies tend to be taller, he’s not small by any means and can compensate with agility and quickness. His post play is very strong, like his pad control on low shots, but he needs to work on his consistency and his slight tendency to overdo it when the puck gets closer to the crease. He likes to be adventurous with his stick, and that can backfire sometimes.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Pyotr Andreyanov – NHL Draft Projection

Andreyanov is another player whose stock could have been higher had Russia had a chance to compete on the international stage. Moreover, his height is likely to hold him back a bit. However, considering how Russian goalies are appreciated in the last few drafts, a third-round pick doesn’t seem out of the question. He may be one of the first goalies picked this year.

Quotables

“Very agile and quick to close off space. He’s an adventurous one when he has a chance to play the puck away from the net, leading to a few moments where you have to cling onto your seat, though makes up for it with the presence he has when at home.” – Dylan Griffing, Elite Prospects

“I consider Pyotr Andreyanov to be an exceptionally mobile athlete, capable of fluid and fast lateral movements that allow him to track the puck consistently. His quick explosiveness gives him a definite advantage, though at times, he unnecessarily slides onto his pads, adding extra movements in chaotic situations. However, this tendency is not alarming due to his remarkable athleticism.” – Mathieu Paradis, TSLH

Strengths

Agility and athleticism

Puck tracking

Rebound control and use of his pads

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Tends to overdo it at times

Sometimes is too adventurous

Needs some more pro hockey experience

NHL Potential

Andreyanov has enough skills and athleticism to make it to the NHL – in what capacity, it’s up to him. His play alone can guarantee a call in this year’s draft, but then he still has a long road in front of himself. He also has minimal experience outside of junior hockey, and while it’s theoretically nothing to be worried about at this point, he needs to play against stronger competition.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Awards/Achievements

2024 MHL All-Star Game

Pyotr Andreyanov Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter