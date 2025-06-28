Predators Draft Cameron Reid 21st Overall

With the 21st pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Cameron Reid from the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

About Cameron Reid

Cameron Reid had a breakout draft-year season for the Kitchener Rangers. Offensively, he more than doubled his production (54 points this season compared to 23 last season) and became a fixture on the Rangers’ power play unit. The goal-scoring ability he has developed stood out in a big way as well, scoring 14 goals compared to two in his rookie OHL season.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Tracker

While he did have a quiet 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada, he stood out for the CHL team at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge with his defensive play. Reid has continued to develop his game at both ends of the ice and had one of the best seasons from a defenseman when it comes to power-play production.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Reid’s defensive game is top-notch. While on the smaller side (6-feet, 190 pounds), he uses his body well when needed, but also relies on his skating to shut down opponents. When he has an opponent looking to create a rush towards him, he uses his high defensive IQ to take good angles and use good gap control to limit any time and space to make a move around him.”

Cameron Reid, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“When set up in the offensive zone, he finds himself activating from the point quite a bit, and his stats for the season show how often he jumps into the play. He has been an absolute force on the power play, quarterbacking the Rangers’ first unit and putting up the sixth-most power-play assists among defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) behind players like Henry Mews, Zayne Parekh, and Emil Pieniniemi.“

Full prospect profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Predators’ Plans

After having a breakout season offensively, Reid brings an exciting two-way game to the Predators’ farm system. His development will be closely watched over the next few seasons, as the organization hopes to have added a player who can become a fixture in the top four of their defensive unit. With the right development, he should fill a top-four spot on the backend of the ice for the Predators, and he fits the mold of having smart defensemen in their lineup.

Get your 2025 NHL Draft coverage with THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide!