Eichel-McDavid Rivalry Takes Center Ice in Game 2 of Golden Knights-Oilers Series

The 2015 NHL Draft showcased a wealth of the NHL’s premier talent. From Mikko Rantanen, Mitch Marner and Kyle Connor, this draft has the potential to go down as one of the strongest in history.

The top two, however, are arguably the most talked about. Connor McDavid went to the Edmonton Oilers first overall, followed by Jack Eichel, who went to the Buffalo Sabres second overall. The two of them combine for 1,690 points, making them the most productive one-two punch in a draft since their selections.

They’ve been linked to one another since their draft a decade ago, and now their paths cross again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2023, they met for the first time during the playoffs, with Eichel getting the edge, as the Vegas Golden Knights won in six games, eliminating the Oilers. Vegas also went on to win the Stanley Cup that year.

With Game 1 of Round 2 in the books, the two of them are now crossing each other’s tracks again, with a trip to the Western Conference Final on the line once again. Here’s a history of the two and what to expect from them for the rest of the series.

How It All Started Between Eichel and McDavid

Coming into the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid highlighted just about every mock draft, scouting report, and so forth. Eichel trailed right behind him, and instantly, the two created a rivalry between the draft picks No. 1 and No. 2.

This rivalry is no Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin; however, it has its perks that make these two special players. With Eichel starting his career in Buffalo and McDavid in Edmonton, the two hadn’t created a ton of buzz, only because they played each other twice a season.

Everyone in the hockey world recognizes McDavid as the best player in the world, who notched 153 points just two seasons ago. Eichel had a slower rise to fame with the Sabres’ constant struggles, but broke out this season with the Golden Knights. Eichel finished with 94 points in 77 games, and McDavid reached the triple-digit mark with 100 points in 67 games.

Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, the two see each other in the same division, playing each other four times a season. They’ve now met twice in the playoffs within the last three years, both coming in Round 2.

“I don’t think anyone should compare themselves to him,” Eichel said of McDavid. “I think with what he’s doing, and the way that he plays, he’s just on a level of his own. I don’t try to compare myself to anyone. I just try to be the best version of me” (from ‘Is the Connor McDavid vs. Jack Eichel rivalry finally about to become reality?,’ The Athletic, 11/18/22).

McDavid and Eichel have been connected since draft day, and with their teams’ success and shared division, their paths may cross even more frequently in the years to come.

McDavid Has Edge in 2025 Series With Oilers Leading 1-0

When the two faced off during the 2023 Round 2 series, McDavid led the series in points between both teams with five goals and 10 points. Right behind him was Eichel, who had three goals and nine points. The two remain active on the scoresheet, to no surprise, during their playoff rematch in 2025, with McDavid recording two assists and Eichel notching just one in Game 1.

Most importantly, though, the Oilers have the 1-0 series edge, and Game 2 will be a tell-tale sign of how long this series will be. Only 12% of teams that trail 2-0 in a series win, which isn’t great odds. Head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t pleased with the game either; while Edmonton amped their game up and Vegas didn’t.

“They elevated their game today, and I don’t think we did halfway through the game,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s that simple. They were just better than us” (from ‘Golden Knights, outplayed at even strength, lose Game 1 to Oilers,’ The Athletic, 11/18/22).

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with teammates after a goal during the third period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

McDavid has upped his postseason total to 13 points in seven games, while Eichel, after a slower start, has begun to find his footing with six points in seven games – including three in his last two outings.

Game 2 could prove to be the breaking point in this series, with the odds not in Vegas’ favor with a loss, despite the series being so young.

Golden Knights, Oilers Will Come Down to Eichel and McDavid’s Play

Two of the game’s best are expected to drive the narrative in this series, that much is certain. But when it’s all said and done, the question will be who delivered when it mattered most, pushing their team one step closer to the Stanley Cup. Game 2 remains in Vegas, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. PDT, as Vegas looks to equalize the series after dropping Game 1.