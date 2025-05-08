Avalanche’s End-of-Season Media Availability: What Sakic & McFarland Had to Say

With the Colorado Avalanche eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Dallas Stars in Round 1, the team has another early summer despite how well-rounded this roster was. On May 6, general manager Chris MacFarland and president of hockey operations Joe Sakic held a 25-minute media availability session streamed on YouTube. They discussed a lot of what has happened over the past season, all of the trades, injuries, and thoughts about its disappointing end. Here are some notable takeaways from the press conference.

Thought the Team Should Have Beaten the Stars

In three of the Avalanche’s four losses in this series, the Stars tied the game with less than 11 minutes remaining in the third period and used that momentum to secure the victory. Despite outshooting the Stars 33-26 in those three third periods, the Avalanche could not translate their shot advantage into wins. In Game 2, the Avalanche were leading 3-2 with just over nine minutes left in the third period when Evgenii Dadonov tied the game, and Colin Blackwell scored the winning goal in overtime. In Game 3, Colorado led 1-0 in the third period, but Jamie Benn tied the score with just over 10 minutes remaining, and Tyler Seguin netted the winner in overtime.

In Game 7, the Avalanche held a 2-0 lead with fewer than 13 minutes to go and were ahead 2-1 with seven minutes remaining. However, a series of unfortunate events—including broken sticks, undisciplined penalties, and ineffective special teams—led to a disappointing final score of 4-2 in favor of the Stars.

“For me, it wasn’t about the officiating at all. We just didn’t get it done,” MacFarland said. “We had three third-period leads with 12 minutes to go and some crucial times where we had to come through, whether it was on special teams or whatever, to step on their throat early in the series and we didn’t do it.”

Colorado had the opportunity to take control of the series, but they failed to do so, which hurts more than previous exits, given this team’s potential and the many chances it was given. This is also why the organization let go of power-play coach Ray Bennett on Tuesday, rather than head coach Jared Bednar, who many fans online questioned regarding his coaching methods and reasoning for this year’s loss.

More Mikko Rantanen Discussion

Sakic was there to help alleviate the pressure on MacFarland, especially considering how the season ended. Since Sakic hadn’t held a press conference in a few years, the announcement of his attendance caught everyone’s attention. He made it clear that he was involved in all the negotiations regarding the attempt to retain Mikko Rantanen, but ultimately, the decision was made to trade him.

As a group, they felt this was the necessary choice. The trade was polarizing and shook the Avalanche organization and the entire NHL. Rantanen was a player who scored over 50 goals, helped win a Stanley Cup, and was thought by many to be someone who would retire as an Avalanche player. However, the choice was made due to the contract discussions and how those negotiations went behind closed doors. Do they have any regrets about trading him?

“No,” Sakic said. “What’s done is done.”

The NHL is a rough business. We have seen plenty of fan-favorite players across the NHL be traded, which many thought would never happen. However, the teams do what is best for business to win a Stanley Cup, and the Avalanche thought it was best for him not to be part of the team now and for the future.

What the Future Holds For Brock Nelson

Since Nazem Kadri was allowed to walk in free agency, it’s been a revolving door at the second-line center position behind Nathan MacKinnon. From in-house talent to multiple trades trying to fix the desperate need, Brock Nelson was a hope that they finally got the quality needed for a deep playoff push. The Avalanche gave up a lot to get him at the trade deadline, and despite not scoring a goal in the series against Dallas, the Avalanche were pleased with his play.

“Brock came in and did a good job,” MacFarland said. “He didn’t get a goal in the playoffs, but, like, we don’t judge everything by goals, right?… He’s a very strong defensive player. He’s a big body. He’s hard to play against in his own way. He’s been a proven goal scorer in this league. That’s the danger of short sample sizes in the playoffs, right? If we move on and he gets five goals in Round 2 and whatever, everyone forgets about Round 1.

Many, including myself, had hoped for more from Nelson, primarily when we reflect on his time with the New York Islanders and his playoff performances there. Unfortunately, his goal-scoring ability was lacking. When you trade for a player of his caliber, you expect a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to justify the investment in acquiring him and maximize the benefits of that trade.

Landeskog’s Return

The return of captain Gabriel Landeskog this season was a remarkable story, highlighted by a documentary he released chronicling his journey back to the ice. His impact on the team and his immense effort in recovering from a unique injury have made his comeback truly inspirational. It’s a story of resilience and determination that will be remembered forever. His impact when he rejoined the Avalanche was like the “old days”; he was a hard-forechecking player who contributed to both sides of the ice. Finishing the series with one goal and three assists for four points in five games is impressive for someone who hasn’t played an NHL game in over two years. No one asked about Landeskog, but Sakic chimed in on the captain’s return.

“I will say the one positive that we got out of this, the return of our captain, Gabe,” Sakic said. “Nobody knew if he would be able to come back, not even himself. And to come back the way he did, it was pretty inspiring … And knowing (he’ll have) another full summer of training, we’re very fortunate that he showed how he showed, how well he played, and we’re excited to have him come back to start the season with the group. Big plus for us.”

MacFarland noted that knowing Landeskog’s cap situation makes his job easier this summer. With a cap hit of $7 million this upcoming season and the next two seasons, it’s safe to say the team has no interest in moving him. If he can play at the level we saw in the playoffs next season, with another entire offseason of training and practice, it could be an excellent thing for the Avalanche.

Is the Championship Window Closed?

MacKinnon, Makar, Toews, and Nichushkin are not getting any younger. When you have a core group of players you know can win a Stanley Cup—because you have seen them do it before—you must ensure that every season is worth watching and striving for victory. This is especially true when your elite players deliver MVP and Norris Trophy-worthy performances. Three first-round exits in the past four seasons don’t help the narrative that this team is a Stanley Cup contender, but MacFarland and Sakic know they have the right guys to win it.

“Listen, you’ve got Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, your window is open,” Sakic said. “You’re not going to have those players forever, so when you have them, you try and surround them with as good of players as you can and give them that opportunity to do what they do best.”



The Avalanche have some work to do this offseason. With limited cap space, they must consider which players to re-sign and explore free agency for affordable options to help them compete for a Stanley Cup. As Sakic said, they have key players like MacKinnon and Makar, so making the most of their potential is essential. The goal is to ensure the upcoming season is memorable for Avalanche fans, culminating in a deep playoff run to secure the team’s fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history.