Top 10 U23 KHL Prospects to Follow in 2024-25

The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) season has just begun, and many NHL prospects are still developing at home there, vying to win a future spot in the NHL. In this piece, only players under 23 were taken into consideration, thus leaving out more experienced players like Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect Alexander Nikishin or Winnipeg Jets’ draftee Dmitri Rashevsky. Here’s a look at the top 10prospects to watch this season.

10. Dmitri Simashev (D, Utah Hockey Club)

The 2023 6th-overall pick had a strong 2023-24 campaign with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He reached the Gagarin Cup finals and enjoyed significant ice time, also in the playoffs, where he lined up for 17 games. This experience will certainly help him this season, as Lokomotiv seeks another trip to the league final and he looks for an even bigger role.

It won’t be easy. It’s notoriously difficult for a 19-year-old to break a contending team’s lineup in the KHL, but a couple of injuries in Lokomotiv’s defensive lineup will give Simashev a good chance at the start, and if he gets the ball rolling, it’s unlikely the coaching staff will remove him. Simashev’s entry-level deal with Lokomotiv runs out in May.

9. Bogdan Konyushkov (D, Montreal Canadiens)

Unlike Simashev, Konyushkov plays for a team whose philosophy is based on developing young players – the blueliner will be captaining Igor Larionov’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. The 2023 fourth-rounder had a tremendous 2023-2024 campaign with Torpedo, averaging a whopping 26:30 minutes of ice time during the Gagarin Cup playoffs, which were cut short for Nizhny Novgorod as they suffered a first-round exit.

In the regular season, Konyushkov was a force, with 28 points (six goals and 22 assists) in 65 games, just one point shy of the top ten in league scoring from the blue line. Expect Konyushkov to reach similar heights this season, if not even higher.

8. Mikhail Gulyayev (D, Colorado Avalanche)

The 2023 first-rounder made solid progress last season, regularly sliding into Avangard Omsk’s lineup for his first full-time role in the KHL. Gulyayev, whose father was one of his coaches in junior, is expected to develop more this season, earning more ice time and producing more as the team takes advantage of his smooth skating and good hands.

Last season, Gulyayev had 15 points with the Hawks, scoring six goals – a solid number for a young defenseman – but at this point, he needs to step up and increase his role on the team as he will turn 20 in April.

7. Nikita Artamonov (F, Carolina Hurricanes)

Like Konyushkov, Artamonov is a product of Igor Larionov‘s Torpedo and had a tremendous rookie season at just 18 years old, with 23 (seven goals and 16 assists) points in 54 regular-season games, showcasing not only his nose for the net and offensive plays but also his high motor and excellent work ethic.

Artamonov spent most of the season on Torpedo’s top line with Maxim Letunov and Nikolai Kovalenko. “We quickly found chemistry in our line,” Artamonov told KHL.ru. “We scored many goals and always created numerous chances. They give me advice, and I listen because they have more experience.”

Nikita Artamonov, SKA Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He made his debut in February 2023 against CSKA Moscow. “Making my KHL debut was a significant experience,” Artamonov said. “Especially having my first shifts in a game against a team like CSKA. After the debut, Igor Larionov talked to me and explained what to do and how to prepare. I followed his plan, and it has all worked out.”

Considering the progress Torpedo has made in the last couple of seasons, Artamonov should have an even bigger role this season.

6. Yegor Surin (F, Nashville Predators)

The 2024 first-rounder had a tremendous preseason with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl but he didn’t hit the ice in the “Railwaymen’s” first game of the season. Surin has shown his potential as an energy player, with a nose for the net and a very strong frame despite not being the biggest player at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds.

Many expect Surin to be one of the surprises this season, but he has a difficult road ahead as Lokomotiv made the Gagarin Cup last year, and it won’t be easy for him to win a full-time spot on the roster, especially with a coach like Nikitin.

5. Daniil But (F, Utah Hockey Club)

The 2023 first-rounder also had a strong preseason and started the campaign on Lokomotiv’s top line, with limited ice time.

But had a strong rookie season in the KHL in 2023-24, with 10 goals and 21 points in 55 regular-season games and seeing action in 19 playoff games. However, as mentioned, it’s hard for young players to crack a KHL team’s lineup, and some teams are even harder, especially Lokomotiv.

That said, But’s talent and progress didn’t go unnoticed, and the large-framed forward (6-foot-6, 216 pounds) will enjoy a bigger role with more responsibilities this season. The competition for a spot on the Lokomotiv roster will be high, with Surin pushing from behind, and if But doesn’t produce like last season, he’ll be pushed out of the lineup. But’s deal in Yaroslavl runs through the 2024-2025 season, but at this point, a move to the NHL seems premature.

4. Ilya Nabokov (G, Colorado Avalanche)

The young goalie had a breakout season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2023-24, leading the team to Gagarin Cup victory – which is exceptional for a player his age. The only thing that may block Nabokov from starting his North American career is his size. At 6-foot-1, he is somewhat small for the position in today’s NHL dominated by netminders who are much bigger.

Last season, Nabokov won the KHL Rookie of the Year award (named after the late Alexei Cherepanov) and was a finalist for the Best Goalie Award. He posted a tremendous .942 save percentage in the playoffs, including four shutouts. He also won the starting goaltending position during the season, showing incredible skills and calmness, especially for a player his age. Nabokov’s contract in Magnitogorsk will expire in May.

3. Danila Yurov (F, Minnesota Wild)

Like Nabokov, Yurov had a tremendous campaign last season with Metallurg, emerging as one of the team’s leaders and helping them lift the Cup. He led the team in scoring in the regular season and was the second-best goal scorer in the elimination stage. Yurov and Nabokov, along with Metallurg’s other young players, were supported by their coach, former Russian League star Andrei Razin, who is known for his ability to develop prospects.

However, it’s undeniable that Yurov made great progress last season, and leading a team in scoring at just 20 is an achievement. He often played centre last season because of his puck skills and excellent vision on the ice, but he will need further seasoning before can play up the middle in the more demanding North American leagues—he had a 41% success rate on faceoffs. However, Yurov will likely move to the Wild once his KHL contract is up next May.

2. Anton Silayev (D, New Jersey Devils)

It’s rare for a defensive defenseman to draw so much attention. However, Silayev managed to do so thanks to his combination of size (6-foot-7, 209 pounds) and skills. He had plenty of ice with Larionov’s Torpedo and constantly improved his defensive and physical play while producing 11 points (three goals, 9 assists) for his team.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

Silayev’s size and defensive prowess will make him an asset for the Devils, who will be counting on an NHL-ready player once his contract runs out in 2026. Even more so, as he plays under Larionov: playing under such a legend makes it easier.

“Larionov told me, ‘If you want to achieve something, you need to work hard. In this team, there will be no place in the lineup just handed to you.’ He made it clear right away that even the slightest slack would keep me out of the lineup,” Silayev told KHL.ru. This motivated me. He tells everyone that while the team has a good atmosphere, you must give 100% in every moment. I have always told myself that if I slack off, I might as well quit hockey.”

1. Ivan Demidov (F, Montreal Canadiens)

Ivan Demidov, Montreal’s first-round selection in 2024, is gifted with incredible talent, pure hockey skills, and a way of playing that appeals to fans. The outgoing Russian is poised for a strong KHL rookie season, although it’s hard for SKA players to break the lineup at such a young age as it was with Matvei Michkov.

However, he has already shown he is a special talent and that he can perform at a high level with his technique and skills. How good it would have been to have a chance to see Demidov (along with so many other players) on the international stage, as it would also have been interesting to compare him with other talents from other countries. He has the potential to become a top center in the NHL, but his versatility will help him adapt, as he’s equally comfortable on the wing.

“As a center, you cover more ground – you need to be the first to get to both defense and attack,” Demidov told KHL.ru. “Playing in the middle is definitely more enjoyable in terms of seeing the rink. You’re the conductor of the game, seeing the whole ice. I’m comfortable playing both on the wing and as a center.”

Honorable Mentions, in no particular order: Mikhail Ilyin (F, Pittsburgh Penguins), Yegor Zavragin (G, Philadelphia Flyers), Vladimir Grudinin, (D, Carolina Hurricanes), Sergei Ivanov (G, Columbus Blue Jackets), Roman Kantserov (F, Chicago Blackhawks).