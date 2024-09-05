Daily Hockey Trivia – Calder Trophy Winners & Youngest Captain

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 5, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Won The Calder Trophy In 2015-16?

a) Jack Eichel

b) Connor McDavid

c) Shayne Gostisbehere

d) Artemi Panarin

Question 2: Who Was The Youngest NHL Captain To Raise The Stanley Cup?

a) Jonathan Toews

b) Sidney Crosby

c) Gabriel Landeskog

d) Anze Kopitar

Question 3: Who Was The Oldest Player To Win The Calder Trophy?

a) Artemi Panarin

b) Kirill Kaprizov

c) Sergei Makarov

d) Tony Esposito

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Artemi Panarin – As a 24-year-old rookie, Artemi Panarin beat out Connor McDavid who suffered a long-term injury to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie. He scored 30 goals and 77 points as a rookie in the 2015-16 season.

Q2 Answer: b) Sidney Crosby – Sidney Crosby was named captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins as a 19-year-old superstar. He hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2009 at 21 years and 10 months old, being the youngest captain to hoist the Cup.

Q3 Answer: c) Sergei Makarov – In 1990, 31-year-old rookie Sergei Makarov won the Calder Trophy with 86 points in his first season. The controversy following Makarov’s winning as a 31-year-old resulted in the NHL changing the rule to limit the trophy to players 26 years of age or younger.

Missed The Last Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia: Mr. Game 7, 5-Goal Games & Bissonnette Goal

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.