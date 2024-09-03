Daily Hockey Trivia: Mr. Game 7, 5-Goal Games & Bissonnette Goal

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 3, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Player Is Known As “Mr. Game 7”?

a) Mark Messier

b) Patrice Bergeron

c) Justin Williams

d) Trevor Linden

Question 2: Among Active Players, Who Was The Youngest Player To Record Five Goals In One Game?

a) Patrik Laine

b) Auston Matthews

c) Timo Meier

d) Tage Thompson

Question 3: Which Goaltender Did Paul “BizNasty” Bissonnette Score His First Goal Against?

a) Jonas Hiller

b) Miikka Kiprusoff

c) Martin Brodeur

d) Carey Price

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Justin Williams – In nine career Game 7’s, Justin Williams stands first in the all-time Game 7 goal category with seven, second in assists with eight, and is tied for first for the most Game 7 wins. That is how he earned the nickname “Mr. Game 7”.

Q2 Answer: a) Patrik Laine – At just 20 years and 219 days old, Patrik Laine recorded the first five-goal game of his career, and did it at a younger age than any other active player, and the third youngest in NHL history, trailing just Wayne Gretzky and Don Murdoch.

Q3 Answer: d) Carey Price – With just seven goals in the NHL across his 202-game career, Paul Bissonnette’s first goal couldn’t have been scored against a better goalie than Carey Price. Bissonnette deflected a shot from Shaun Heshka and beat the soon-to-be superstar goalie.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.