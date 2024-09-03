Easton Cowan Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Best-Kept Secret This Season

One of the most surprisingly-quiet aspects of the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ offseason has been the lack of discussion surrounding Easton Cowan and his potential to make the team. Despite this, I believe there’s a strong chance he’ll make the roster. Furthermore, I can’t imagine a scenario where he doesn’t unless he completely falls on his face. Cowan has outgrown junior hockey and he’s shown he possesses all the skills and attributes necessary to break into the NHL.

Unless something unexpected happens during training camp, it’s hard to envision him not earning a spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. If he does make the team, it could significantly impact the overall roster dynamics. His ability to slot into the lineup at a low cap hit adds flexibility to the team’s structure. In my opinion, Cowan making the team is the worst-kept secret of the offseason—although, to some, it might still be the best-kept secret.

Cowan Is Skipping London Knights Training Camp

Cowan has emerged as one of the most intriguing Maple Leafs prospects. At 19 years old, Cowan was dynamic in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL.) He’s now pushing for a spot on the Maple Leafs roster and has made it clear that he expects to earn a place with them this season. The team’s 2023 first-round pick has opted to skip the London Knights’ training camp. Unsurprisingly, he’s all in favor of prioritizing his NHL aspirations; it’s a goal he has often shared, but few writers have talked about. Perhaps no one wants to jinx him?

As Jared Brown of The Hockey News noted, Cowan is one to watch as he pushes to jump to the NHL alongside his fellow Knights forward Kasper Halttunen. While some may question his readiness due to his youth and size, there are several reasons why Cowan deserves a shot to make the team straight out of training camp. Here, we’ll outline three of them.

Reason One: Cowan Has Shown Explosive Offensive Production

Cowan’s offensive ability cannot be ignored. Last season in the OHL, he scored 96 points in just 54 games. In those games, he potted 34 goals and added 62 assists. His production significantly improved from his previous season, where he recorded 53 points in 68 games. Cowan also boasted a 36-game point streak, which extended into the playoffs and ended at 42 games. The Maple Leafs need his consistency and ability to elevate his game during critical moments. He’d bring some juice anywhere he played in the lineup. One radical vision would see him as a central piece of the team’s third line (with Fraser Minten at center), which could use more offensive firepower.

Despite his smaller stature, Cowan’s ability to produce at points a high rate shows his skill set and hockey IQ. He has the vision, creativity, and finishing power to make him an asset. One possibility is to pair him with a playmaker like Max Domi and a defensively responsible forward like Calle Järnkrok. Given the Maple Leafs’ need for more depth scoring, Cowan’s offensive upside makes a strong case for him to break into the NHL this season.

Reason Two: Cowan Has Shown Defensive Awareness and Physicality

While Cowan’s offensive numbers are impressive, his game is not one-dimensional. Despite being only 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Cowan is willing to play a physical game. In the OHL, he was known for his tenacity and ability to throw hits. He’s proven to be able to handle the physical demands of the sport. This is particularly important in today’s NHL, where smaller players can still succeed by playing with speed and grit.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan’s defensive awareness is an aspect of his game that stands out. Although he’s primarily known for his offensive contributions, he is responsible defensively and can be trusted in his own zone. This two-way ability makes him a versatile option for the team, who could use his skill set on both ends of the ice. With veterans like Domi and Järnkrok potentially flanking him, Cowan could be in an ideal situation to learn and grow while contributing immediately.

Reason Three: Cowan Carries with Him a Cost-Effective Salary-Cap Hit

In the salary-cap era, every dollar counts. Cowan’s entry-level contract offers the Maple Leafs significant flexibility. His cap hit is less than $1 million, making him an affordable option for an organization that constantly juggles its finances to stay cap compliant. If Cowan can provide 15 to 20 goals in a third-line role, that would be tremendous for his salary.

The Maple Leafs are always looking for cost-effective ways to enhance their roster, and Cowan’s potential to contribute at a high level for a low cap hit makes him an attractive choice. If he performs well in training camp and preseason, his contract could be the deciding factor that earns him a spot on the opening night roster.

The Bottom Line: Cowan Should Begin His NHL Career This Season

I understand the logic behind downplaying Cowan’s chances of making the team this season—it’s essential to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on such a young player. However, I believe Cowan will embrace that pressure and use it as motivation to break into the lineup.

Cowan has already shown that he has the skills to compete at the NHL level, unlike players who are handed opportunities based on their draft status. His talent, drive, and potential are evident; he’ll get to prove himself in training camp. Cowan could be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs roster with his explosive offensive production, defensive awareness, and cost-effective contract. If he performs well in the preseason, don’t be surprised to see him wearing the blue and white on opening night.