3 Radical Ideas the Maple Leafs Need to Embrace

The Toronto Maple Leafs are undeniably a strong team, boasting elite talent that consistently propels them into the postseason. Yet, year after year, they fall short, often exiting in the first round, much to the frustration of their loyal fans. Despite their regular-season success, something seems to hold them back when they come to where they must fish or cut bait during the postseason.

In a recent post, I suggested that the Maple Leafs might be playing it too safe, sticking with a formula that works on paper but fails to deliver in the playoffs. Even as David Pastrnak noted, the Maple Leafs are a better team on paper, yet they still struggle to win when it counts. This raises the question: are the Leafs too predictable? Are they lacking the spark and daringness to push them over the edge? Is it time to explore some radical ideas to see if shaking things up could unlock their full potential? Instead of playing it safe, perhaps the Maple Leafs should be more daring and willing to take risks in their pursuit of success.

Related: Oilers & Maple Leafs: Exploring Odds of a Nicholas Robertson Trade

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for another regular season. With new coach Craig Berube at the helm, fans might be in for surprises. At the least, one can hope. Berube, known for his no-nonsense style and adaptability, could shake things up in Toronto. Here are three radical ideas that could define the Maple Leafs’ season if Berube decides to think outside the box.

Radical Idea 1: Load Up the First Line – A Super Line of Matthews, Marner, and Nylander

The Maple Leafs have relied on their “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander to drive their offense for years. However, when it comes to playoff success, the results have been underwhelming. Past coaches have tried various combinations, with Mike Babcock and Sheldon Keefe experimenting with different line pairings. However, despite their talent, none of these strategies have propelled the team deep into the playoffs.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Enter the possibility of a super line: Matthews, Marner, and Nylander. This could be a game-changing strategy under Berube, who has never coached a team with more offensive firepower than the Maple Leafs. Matthews is arguably the best goal-scorer in the league, Marner excels as a playmaker with solid defensive skills and instincts, and Nylander brings speed and offensive creativity.

Related: Remembering Johnny Gaudreau’s Impact on New Jersey’s Hockey Community

Imagine these three on the ice together, playing 20 to 21 minutes per game. Not only would they generate relentless pressure on opponents, but it would also force other teams to put their best defenders on the ice constantly. This could open up chances for the Maple Leafs’ other lines to exploit weaker matchups. By loading up the first line, Berube could maximize the potential of his top players, possibly leading to a dominant regular season. The challenge would be balancing the rest of the roster, but the reward might be worth the risk.

Radical Idea 2: Start a Kid Line Right Out of the Preseason – Knies, Cowan, and Minten

Every year, the Maple Leafs face the dilemma of keeping their young talent in the NHL or sending them to the American Hockey League (AHL) for further seasoning. Instead of sending promising players like Easton Cowan back to junior hockey and Fraser Minten to the AHL this season, why not form a “Kid Line” of Matthew Knies, Minten, and Cowan and let them play at the NHL level?

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Knies has already shown flashes of becoming a physical, power-forward presence with offensive upside, especially during the past two postseasons. Cowan, known for his relentless motor, and Minten, a solid two-way center with a high hockey IQ, could complement each other well. Together, they bring size, speed, energy, and a fearlessness that could energize the team and its fans.

Related: Maple Leafs Betting on a Calle Järnkrok Bounce-Back

Forming a Kid Line would not only be exciting to watch, but it could also provide valuable experience for these young players. Berube could assign a specific coach to mentor this line, helping them learn on the fly while giving the rest of the roster fresh legs and enthusiasm. While there might be rookie mistakes, the potential for growth and chemistry could make this a worthwhile experiment. Plus, it would give the Maple Leafs a youthful spark that could keep fans engaged throughout the regular season.

Radical Idea 3: Run a 3-Goalie System Until Something Shakes Out

Last season, the Maple Leafs experimented with a three-goalie system out of necessity. The team stayed competitive with Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll, and Martin Jones sharing the net due to Woll’s injuries and Samsonov’s inconsistency. This season, a similar scenario could unfold, with Anthony Stolarz joining Woll and the potential return of Matt Murray after recovering from hip surgery.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

While unconventional, a three-goalie system could provide the team with flexibility and insurance against injuries—something that has plagued them in the past. Despite his recent struggles, Murray has a solid resume and could be a reliable option if he regains his form. Stolarz, known for his limited but impressive performances, could be a wildcard in this trio.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Yamamoto, Nylander, Spezza & Gio

The Maple Leafs could keep each netminder fresh and ready for action by rotating three goalies. It would also allow the team to evaluate which goalie is best suited to take the lead as the season progresses. If all three perform well, Toronto could have one of the deepest goaltending corps in the league. And in a season where the margin for error is slim, having multiple reliable options in the net could make a difference.

The Bottom Line: Time for Some Radical Thinking in Toronto

These radical ideas might seem unorthodox in a sport where tradition often dictates strategy. But with the Maple Leafs seeking a breakthrough after years of playoff disappointment, a shake-up under coach Berube could be precisely what they need to reach new heights. Whether stacking the first line, unleashing the young guns, or experimenting with goaltending, the potential for a memorable season is there—if the Leafs are willing to leap.

These three ideas might flounder. But imagine what might happen if they did work? How fun would that be?