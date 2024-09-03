Can the Oilers Keep Both Draisaitl and McDavid? Friedman Weighs In

The Edmonton Oilers recently made a significant move by securing one of their superstars, Leon Draisaitl, with an eight-year contract extension worth $14 million per season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined Sportsnet Today to discuss the implications of this deal and what it might mean for the Oilers’ future, particularly regarding their ability to afford Connor McDavid.

In the video below, Friedman weighed in on the contract and what it might mean for the Oilers. He also noted the difference between the Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs in their experiences with signing highly-paid players.

Friedman Believes Draisaitl’s Contract Was Well-Deserved

Friedman began by acknowledging that Draisaitl’s new deal was well-deserved. He emphasized that Draisaitl is one of the best players in the league and should command top dollar. While there was some speculation that the number might have been slightly lower, Friedman noted that in the past couple of weeks, $14 million seemed to become the expected figure. He expressed no reservations about the deal, stating that in a salary cap world, top players always push to break barriers, and Draisaitl did just that.

However, this move raises questions about how the Oilers will handle McDavid’s contract. Friedman pointed out that, historically, teams have faced challenges when locking up multiple high-caliber players, citing the Chicago Blackhawks as an example. Despite the challenges, the Blackhawks managed to win multiple Stanley Cups by figuring out the rest of the roster around their star players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, something Friedman believes the Oilers will need to do. Stan Bowman was the Blackhawks’ general manager during that era, and is now the Oilers’ GM.

Friedman Compares Stan Bowman’s Work with the Blackhawks and the Oilers

Friedman mentioned that while the Oilers might face difficulties similar to those faced by the Blackhawks after their big signings, the team has been smart about keeping some players at lower numbers than they could have gotten elsewhere. This strategic planning, he suggests, could help the Oilers manage their cap situation.

A key takeaway from Friedman’s analysis is that teams must pay their star players what they’re worth to remain competitive in today’s NHL. However, success hinges on finding complementary pieces to surround those stars. The Oilers have committed to Draisaitl, and now they’ll need to navigate the challenge of keeping McDavid while still building a roster capable of contending for the Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Friedman concluded by reflecting on how unforeseen events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, can disrupt even the best-laid plans, as it did with the Maple Leafs. But barring any unexpected challenges, he believes the Oilers should be able to manage their situation, ensuring both Draisaitl and McDavid are compensated appropriately while still fielding a competitive team.

Differences Between the Oilers and the Maple Leafs Core Signings

Friedman highlighted a key difference between the Oilers and the Maple Leafs regarding signing high-value players. In their recent signings, he noted that the Oilers have been more strategic in keeping certain players at lower salaries than they might have commanded elsewhere. This approach has given the Oilers more flexibility in managing their salary cap while locking up their star players like Draisaitl.

In contrast, Friedman pointed out that the Maple Leafs faced unexpected challenges, particularly due to the pandemic, which significantly impacted the salary cap and, consequently, their roster management. He suggested that had the pandemic not happened, the Maple Leafs would have been in a better position to handle their high-value contracts, but the cap’s stagnation made it more difficult for them to build a balanced team around their stars.

Friedman implied that the Oilers have been able to navigate the cap situation more effectively, possibly due to their foresight in managing player salaries. In contrast, the Maple Leafs were caught off guard by external factors like the pandemic, which disrupted their financial planning.

In short, Friedman believes the Oilers have done well to re-sign one of the best players in the NHL.