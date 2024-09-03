Revisiting John Tavares’ 9 Seasons with the Islanders

The 2000s was a dark time for the New York Islanders, so when the team landed the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, the franchise’s outlook drastically changed. Following a 58-goal, 104-point season in the Ontario Hockey League, as well as eight goals and 15 points in six games at the 2009 u20 World Junior Championship, John Tavares was the projected top pick, with Victor Hedman and Matt Duchene closely trailing. On draft day, general manager Garth Snow wasted no time, selecting Tavares first overall.

Tavares’ Rookie Season

Tavares made his NHL debut on Oct. 3, 2009, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders gave him no time to adjust, playing him for over 22 minutes in his debut. Luckily, he rose to the occasion, tallying a goal and an assist. He earned his first NHL point with an assist during an Islanders’ 5-on-3 power play, where Mark Streit scored on a slapshot from the point to tie the game at 1-1.

After beginning the second period tied, the Islanders went on the powerplay 6:46 into the period. After some chaos in front of the net, Tavares found the puck and backhanded it past 2003 first overall pick and future Hall of Famer, Marc-Andre Fleury. The Islanders went on to lose the game 4-3 in a shootout, but it was still a night to remember for Tavares and the Islanders.

Tavares began his rookie season with three goals and seven points in the first six games before later hitting a cold stretch. From Dec. 12 to Mar. 6 he scored just two goals in 34 games. He finished the season with three goals and eight points in his final eight games, bringing his rookie season totals to 24 goals and 54 points in 82 games.

Tavares ultimately fell short of winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers, 19, won the award after a season with 11 goals and 48 points. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, 25, finished second, with Duchene close behind. Tavares came in fifth, receiving two second-place votes and 18 third-place votes.

Tavares helped the Islanders improve as a team, going 34-37-11 and finishing fifth in the division. This was an 18-point increase from the season prior. In the 2010 Draft, the team selected Nino Niederreiter with the fifth overall pick and Brock Nelson with the 30th overall pick.

Tavares’ Highlights on Long Island

Following his rookie season, Tavares went on to play an additional eight seasons. He finished his career on Long Island with 272 goals and 621 points in 669 regular season games.

Tavares’ 2012-13 campaign, arguably his best as an Islander, saw him score 28 goals and 47 points in 48 games due to the lockout-shortened season. He finished third in Hart Memorial Trophy voting, receiving 38 first-place votes, 38 second-place votes, and 33 third-place votes. He led the Islanders to a 24-17-7 record before falling in Round 1 to the Penguins in six games.

Before the start of the 2013-14 season on Sep. 9, Tavares was named the 14th captain in Islanders history, replacing Streit, who had served as captain for the previous two seasons before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tavares went on to captain the Islanders for five seasons.

One of Tavares’ best seasons of his career was 2014-15, when he scored 38 goals and 86 points in 82 games, leading the Islanders to a 47-28-7 record, the third-best in the division. However, the team fell short once again in Round 1, this time to the Washington Capitals in seven games. He finished third in Hart Memorial Trophy voting, again, this time receiving four first-place votes, 41 second-place votes, and 63 third-place votes.

While Tavares’ 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons each have a case for his best with the Islanders, he will forever be known for his 2016 Playoffs performance. Following a measly 33-goal, 70-point regular season from Tavares, the Islanders matched up with the Atlantic Division-winning, Florida Panthers.

The Islanders took Games 1 and 3 to begin the series, while the Panthers took Games 2 and 4. In the Islanders’ wins, Tavares had a goal and five points, averaging over 21 minutes per game. Heading back to Florida for Game 5, the Islanders took the win in double overtime, giving the team a chance to take the series, at home, in Game 6.

In what has become one of the most iconic games in Islanders’ history, the team entered the final minutes of the third period down 1-0. With the net empty, defenseman Nick Leddy carried the puck into the Panthers’ zone. He passed to the front of the net where it was redirected by Nikolay Kulemin. Tavares found the puck and pushed it in, tying the game with 53.2 seconds remaining.

After a scoreless first overtime frame, the Islanders and Panthers headed to double overtime for the second game in a row. Just over halfway into the period, an Alan Quine pass to Kyle Okposo gave the Islanders possession in the offensive zone. Tavares then picked up the puck and took a shot from the hash marks, hitting off Roberto Luongo’s pad. Tavares gathered the rebound, wrapped around the net, and scored, sending the Islanders to the second round and breaking a 23-year drought.

John Tavares and Thomas Hickey, New York Islanders, celebrate Tavares’ game winning goal in the second overtime against the Florida Panthers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 24, 2016. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The broadcast’s iconic call, Tavares’ fogged-up visor, Nassau Coliseum’s background music, and Islanders’ fans chanting “Yes, Yes, Yes.” To this day, regardless of what later transpired, that moment gives every Islanders fan chills. A 23-year wait was over, all because of one man: John Tavares.

The Islanders proceeded to lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2, something the team would get very used to. Tavares tallied a goal and an assist in Game 1 against the Lightning but went scoreless to finish the series. His six goals and five assists for 11 points in 11 games during the 2016 Playoffs saw him set career highs in the playoffs in each offensive category that still stand true today.

Tavares Leaves the Islanders

All Islanders fans know what happened next. Two seasons later, Tavares hit free agency, and on July 1, 2018, he became a Toronto Maple Leaf. In hindsight, losing Tavares brought more good than bad to the Islanders. The team built a well-rounded forward core and went on multiple deep playoff runs, garnering far more success than Tavares has had in Toronto.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

For Tavares, he may not have found the team success he was hoping for with his change, but his offensive totals improved, at least at first. He set career highs in goals (47) and points (88) in his first season with the Leafs and was even named captain in his second season. Unfortunately, five seasons later, he lost his captaincy to Auston Matthews following 440 total games with the team.

Tavares’ Career Accolades

At 33 years old, Tavares still has some fuel left in the tank, but he already has had a strong career. In 1,109 career regular-season games, he has 456 goals and 1,040 points. In 62 career playoff games, he has 23 goals and 45 points.

Tavares sits eighth in Islanders history in goals (272), sixth in assists (349), fifth in points (621), third in hat tricks (eight), fourth in game-winning goals (42), first in overtime goals (11), and first in overtime points (23). He has been an NHL captain for 10 of his 15 career seasons and is a six-time All-Star, five of which were with the Islanders. He was on the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2010 and NHL First All-Star Team in 2015.

Love him or hate him, Tavares’ impact on the Islanders will never be forgotten. He brought the fanbase many unforgettable memories, and even with the bitter departure in 2016, he will forever hold a place in the fanbase’s hearts.